Zazu’s Verandah and Nannie Bell’s Coffee Shop are hosting a Thanksgiving Food Drive at 128 W. Cusetta St. in Dadeville to help feed community members in need.
Items can be dropped off to either location by Nov. 20 and must be non-perishable items.
Some suggestions include baby food and formula, beans, cake mixes, candy, crackers, canned chili, canned meat, canned vegetables, canned stews, cereal, coffee, cookies, granola bars, jelly juice, mac and cheese, pancake mix, pasta, peanut butter, powdered milk, rice, spaghetti and sauce, syrup, taco kits, tea bags and tuna.
Local churches will collect and distribute the food as needed.
There will be a Christmas Food Drive to follow in December.