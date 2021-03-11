Benjamin Russell grad and Troy University sophomore Dylan Riley arrived on foot in Panama City Beach, Florida Wednesday following an ordeal he described as "probably the most physically and mentally challenging thing I've ever experienced."
Riley is a member of Troy's Alpha Tau Omega (ATO) fraternity. Each year, ATO brothers walk 128 miles from the campus quad to Panama City Beach in a journey that lasts six days. This year, the "Walk Hard" fundraiser raised $90,000 for Jeep Sullivan's Outdoor Adventures, a charity that takes wounded veterans on hunts, fishing trips and other excursions.
Riley said he didn't know how much money they had raise until mile 128, when he arrived and caught sight of the figure on the Publisher's Clearing House-sized check. The most ATO had ever raised before Wednesday was $71,000.
"When I saw that check raised up that said $90,000, breaking the record by $19,000, it was an indescribable feeling," Riley said.
The annual Walk Hard route covers about 20 miles a day along the shoulders of state highways. This year the fraternity brothers spent the first four nights at volunteer churches and an armory and the fifth night at a campground.
Riley said the hardest part was on day four during a "12-mile stretch of nothingness" between Vernon and Ebro, Florida they called "no-man's land." Riley, intent on keeping his pace, found himself walking alone for most of the day.
"It was by far my hardest day," he said. "I remember sitting down on the road at one point. I just sat there five minutes and started crying."
2021 was Riley's first year participating in the walk. He hasn't decided yet whether he'll walk next year or be a part of the support crew.
This year, however, "Overall, I'm really glad I did it," he said. "I'll be able to tell the story of these six days the rest of my life."