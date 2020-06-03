It started with one.
Taylor Williams was upset after watching footage of the death of George Floyd, who died after a police officer in Minneapolis knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes, then again seeing social media posts and violent protests.
“I noticed all my friends in Dadeville posting about protests but no one doing anything,” Williams said. “I went out there Monday to inspire peaceful protesting to help make my thoughts known.”
And just when Williams was thinking he might head home Monday afternoon, he said it was the people who drove by laughing, giving him nasty looks and shouting disparaging comments who ironically motivated him to keep going.
“I was getting tired,” Williams said. “After that, I said I wasn’t going to leave.”
It was into the night when he left, but some area residents showed their support before he headed home.
“There was some good,” Williams said. “I had people bringing food and water. I had one law enforcement officer stop and take a photograph with me.”
Williams said he was surprised at the attention his Monday efforts have gotten him.
“It blows my mind how viral it has gotten,” Williams said. “I have gotten comments from people in New York.”
Williams’ efforts grew to about a dozen peaceful protestors Monday and Tuesday’s protest grew beyond that.
Children of different races played together on the lawn of the Tallapoosa County Courthouse in Dadeville on Tuesday afternoon. The children were alongside their parents, family and friends as a group of more than 60 protested to bring light to racism amid an unrest nation.
Children came along to learn about the injustices of the world and the untimely death of Floyd in Minneapolis more than a week ago.
Five-year-old Justice Caldwell of Dadeville created her own poster for the protest, something her mother Jasmine Price wanted Caldwell to see for herself and to learn.
“I just want her to know everyone is important,” Price said. “I don’t want her to see color. I want her to love everybody.”
And that’s what Justice did.
She played games of tag, red light-green light and hide-and-seek while sharing water and snacks with children of other races.
It was a sight to behold for Alexander City resident Arlean Wyckoff who learned of the peaceful protest online. She was proud to see a younger generation start to take over the torch she and others have carried for the black community for years.
“There are a lot of young people here,” Wyckoff said. “It’s never too young for them to come out and learn about this.”
The peaceful protestors gathered on the sidewalks surrounding the courthouse as lyrics from “Lean on Me” were sung. Chants included, “I am more than my color,” “What do you see when you see me?” “Enough is enough,” “Change starts with you, what are you going to do?” “Let’s stand together,” and “I can’t breathe.”
Some drivers honked their horns waving and getting waves back.
It all was an effort to bring attention to the fact the protestors were not OK with the treatment of Floyd. It was also to continue a dialog about racism across the country to bring about change.
The protest was started on a whim Monday and according to co-organizer Raven Tolbert it has grown.
“It started with just one person (Monday),” Tolbert said. “It grew to about a dozen (Monday) night.”
Tolbert is no stranger to Dadeville. She is part of the Dadeville Class of 2016 and took to social media to say she would be at it again Tuesday.
“I posted it on Facebook (Tuesday) morning,” Tolbert said. “I made a couple of posts and shares thinking we would have a few more come out than (Monday).”
More than 60 showed up Tuesday to calmly express their opinions and Tolbert couldn’t be happier.
“It’s good to see everyone coming together — black, white,” Tolbert said. “It brings tears to my eyes.”