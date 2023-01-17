Well over 100 people joined together at Nathaniel H. Stephens Elementary once again Monday, Jan. 16, for a time-honored tradition.
Elected Tallapoosa County and Alexander City leaders gathered alongside their fellow citizens to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day. They converged at the school’s flagpole, a ritual that Reverend Alfred Cooper first charted years ago during the national holiday, according County commissioner T.C. Coley.
Coley led opening remarks and described his feelings around the purpose of the holiday’s celebrations.
“This was carried on for years by Reverend Cooper, and myself and several others have attempted to step in and fill that void. What we do here today is about a legacy. Today, we talk about Dr. King's legacy, but also our legacy as a community,” Coley said.
Coley described the moment as both a time to reflect on the past as well as the future of Alexander City.
“Members of the community have come here to share their wisdom and knowledge with our youth, and pass on what we have learned to our young people,” he said.
Individuals in the crowd then proceeded to speak, including city council president Buffy Colvin.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Colvin also reflected on King’s legacy and how she believes the civil rights leader resonates with current generations.
“It's not about his dream anymore. It's time for us to add on to that journey,” she said. “The dream does not stop there for me or you, especially our young people. We need not just to continue the dream but to build on it. We should continue to be more than what we are.”
Colvin then in the spirit of the community tradition provided encouragement to Alexander City’s younger generations. However, she also addressed issues among the city’s youth, including the persistence of gun violence.
“I should not have to wake up another morning and hear that another one of my young cousins has died. Another one of our young kings has died for senseless reasons,” Colvin said. “You have a choice, but I'd rather you come talk to me about it before you make a mistake that's gonna ruin your life, whether it's being the victim of or being the person who is doing the shooting.”
Alexander City attorney Eric Hutchins focused on systemic obstacles that American black communities face, including the erosion of national voting rights and criminal justice inequities.
“We have unfinished business in our city and in Alabama. Martin Luther King said give us the ballot. Well, we’ve gotten the ballot, but what we have seen with the [U.S.] Supreme Court is the gutting of the Voting Rights Act,” he said.
In Tallapoosa County, especially, Hutchins criticized a lack of black representation in local municipalities, and ultimately called for criminal justice reforms.
“When you go into the D.A. 's office, there are no people of color that are prosecutors. We need representation in the juvenile justice system. I am the first and only black man that's a member of the Tallapoosa County Bar,” he said. “We need in Tallapoosa County, no, I'm demanding that we have an African American assistant district attorney. We got to do what I call the “Janet Jackson system of justice,” which is what have you done for me? Prosecutors and everybody need to come to our community and tell us what they've done. If not, vote them out.”