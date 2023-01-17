2023 MLK celebration
Buy Now

Alexander City City council president Buffy Colvin was among several elected leaders that spoke at Nathaniel H. Stephens Elementary School Monday, Jan. 16, in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. 

 

 By William Marlow Multimedia Reporter

Well over 100 people joined together at Nathaniel H. Stephens Elementary once again Monday, Jan. 16, for a time-honored tradition.

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you