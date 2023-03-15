Wyatt Dunn
Buy Now

Wyatt Dunn pictured while recovering in the hospital after being shot March 3.

 Submitted / The Outlook

A Dadeville mother is describing her son’s life as a miracle after he was shot in the face less than two weeks ago. 

Wyatt Dunn
Buy Now

Dunn enjoyed petting a dog while recovering in the hospital.

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you