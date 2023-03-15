A Dadeville mother is describing her son’s life as a miracle after he was shot in the face less than two weeks ago.
Wyatt Dunn, 15, suffered a gunshot wound March 3 while visiting a friend’s home, according to his mother, Natasha Foster. Her husband initially drove Dunn to the residence at approximately 6 p.m. March 3, but upon arriving, Foster said a bullet struck her son’s head.
“He wasn’t there for two minutes and was shot in the face. By the grace of God, he lived,” she said
The bullet pierced Dunn’s left eye and exited his temple, according to Foster, resulting in complete loss of sight in his eye but said he suffered no brain damage.
Dunn spent five days in the hospital following the incident and has since been discharged.
“He lost his left eye, but he is in good spirits,” she said. “He got shot and lived with no brain damage. That’s a miracle.”
Jackson’s Gap police chief Jeremy Hamlet said officers responded to the incident after receiving a 911 call. The incident occurred in Jackson’s Gap near U.S. Highway 280 and remains an ongoing investigation, according to Hamlet.
He said his department has identified an additional person involved in the incident but has yet to determine whether the incident was accidental or if criminal charges are expected.
