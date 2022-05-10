Republican gubernatorial candidate Lindy Blanchard described her tour of Alexander City and Tallapoosa County as returning “home” during an election campaign visit on Tuesday.
“It felt like going home because I saw a lot of people I knew. I like to say that I have had a normal Alabama upbringing and lived here my whole life,” Blanchard said.
The Wetumpka native met with community leaders, business owners and residents ahead of the May 24 primary run-off elections, which are a little over two weeks away.
Blanchard began her tour by attending a meeting with the Lake Martin Dadeville Area Chamber of Commerce as well as with local store owners.
Blanchard is currently polling in second place behind incumbent Governor Kay Ivey, and has outspent all other gubernatorial candidates in terms of campaign spending.
Blanchard’s visit to Tallapoosa County was part of her campaign’s appeal to rural voters, especially given her hometown of Wetumpka. She describes herself as a “typical Alabamian”, with rural life being at the center of her identity and upbringing.
Blanchard’s Alabama roots run deep and according to Blanchard, her ancestors were among the first settlers in the region, long before Alabama became a state. As a child, Blanchard recalled living with her family in a trailer near Highway 231 and spending her time swimming in the Coosa River.
On weekends, her family would gather after church on Sundays to eat, play dominoes and badminton near Lake Martin. Lake Martin has always held a special place in Blanchard’s heart as she frequently traveled to the area with her grandmother.
“My fondest memory was leaving church on Sundays, and my granny taking us to the Dairy Queen in Wetumpka and then zipping up to Lake Martin,” Blanchard said.
Now as a candidate, Blanchard is promising to invest in rural communities with additional job opportunities and economic development, including in Alexander City, which has attempted to recruit companies and industries since the closure of the city’s largest employer, the Russell Corporation, over a decade ago.
“As governor, I will focus on what's already working well in the ports and the big cities like in Huntsville, but I can also focus on rural Alabama, because we all need to rise up together,” Blanchard said.
As part of that strategy, Blanchard has outlined several policies regarding education, taxes and Alabama’s economy.
Firstly, Blanchard has vowed to repeal both fuel and groceries taxes in the wake of rising food and gasoline costs attributed to inflation as well as the war in Ukraine.
Additionally, Blanchard is looking to expand educational and vocational opportunities for young people so they are more prepared for an ever-changing workforce.
“I certainly am a firm believer in having the same educational opportunities in rural Alabama that we have in other areas. We need to have the same opportunity for education, and that'll help Alabama as well. It'll give people hope, in these rural areas,” she said. “It is also better for the area, you will have less dropouts and less drug addicts.”
Blanchard has also touted her experience as the ambassador of Slovenia, former First Lady Melania Trump’s birth country. Blanchard served in the position from 2019 until 2021.
During her tenure with the federal government, Blanchard worked with USAID overseeing the United States’ humanitarian aid spending before being appointed as a U.S. ambassador of Slovenia.
Blanchard attributes her experience in business and nonprofit work as the primary factor in her appointment.
As ambassador, Blanchard improved Alabama’s economy by supplying the state’s defense products from Redstone Arsenal to Slovenia.
If elected, Blanchard is also hoping to utilize the experience she gained while overseeing the U.S.’s energy relations with Russia and Germany to expand Alabama’s energy sector, specifically with regards to hydroelectric energy.
According to Blanchard, a hydroelectric turbine is being built along Lake Martin, and is expected to be operational by the end of this year.
Blanchard concluded her visit in Tallapoosa County by stopping by The Sure Shot, an outdoor game and gun store in Alexander City. Her final stop was a meeting with Alexander City Mayor Woody Baird at the mayor’s office in city hall.