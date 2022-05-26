How much does one vote count?
In the case of Alabama Senate District 27 it means a lot. Voters in Lee, Russell and Tallapoosa counties cast 16,730 votes in the Republican primary and political newcomer Jay Hovey leads incumbent Tom Whatley by four votes. It’s the closest election on this scale according to Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill.
“We had a state house of representatives Republican primary race in Chambers County in 2018 seperated by six votes,” Merrill said. “That had fewer voters than the senate race here because the district is smaller.”
And there are possibly votes still out. Some voters have cast provisional ballots where for whatever reason a voter felt they were left off a voters list and unable to cast a ballot. In Tallapoosa County 15 were cast county wide but not every voter in Tallapoosa County could have cast a vote for Hovey or Whatley. Some voters cast ballots for Democrat Party races and would be unable to cast a vote in the Hovey, Whatley Republican race. Some Tallapoosa County voters are not in the district to vote in the race. Some in Tallapoosa County who voted in the Senate District 27 race in 2018 were not able to vote this year because of redistricting approved by the Alabama legislature in the last year. From the River Bridge into Alexander City and west towards Wind Creek State Park was once in District 27 and represented by Whatley in the senate. It is now represented by Clyde Chambliss of senate District 30.
Fewer than 85 provisional ballots were cast across the three counties.
The provisional voters will be certified by the county board of elections and ballots added to the totals from Tuesday’s election.
Merrill said the process of canvassing happens Tuesday, May 31.
Not all provisional ballots will be certified and added to the total. Traditionally in Tallapoosa County fewer than 30 percent of provisional ballots are certified. Reasons vary from a voter not living in the district to not registering to vote in time.
Whatley carried Tallapoosa County with nearly 70 percent of the votes cast at 3,540 votes to 1,555. And Russell County with 81.35 percent of the vote at 881 votes to 202. The race was decided in Lee County where 63.07 percent of the ballots were cast in the race. Hovey topped Whately 6,610 votes to 3,942.
But after all the votes are certified Tuesday what happens next?
It is unlikely either candidate will gain many votes, but a recount in the primary is not the responsibility of the state.
“There is no recount initiated by the state in primaries,” Merrill said. “If there is a recount, the candidate foots the bill.”
The primary elections are considered party elections. Alabama law has a recount provision in general elections. A recount in general elections is triggered when one candidate does not have more than one half of one percent margin of victory.
In the Hovey, Whatley race with 16,730 votes currently cast, that margin is 84 votes. So it could still come down to just a few votes or even a tie.
Alabama law provides that in the event of a tie in an election, a game of chance decides the winner. Merrill said there has been a tie in recent years in Alabama elections.
“In 2018 in the general election for sheriff in Clay County there was a tie,” Merrill said. “It came down to a coin flip.”
Whatley said he would wait to see what happens at canvassing to decide what he may do.
Voters are still a few days away from knowing if there will be a tie in the race or if either candidate will fund a recount.