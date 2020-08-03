Alexander City Police Department is investigating assault in the first degree of a 66-year-old male, which occurred Sunday morning at what investigators defined as ”a location off Highway 22.“
The victim was transported by a private vehicle to Russell Medical and then transferred to UAB, according to ACPD deputy chief James Easterwood. The victim is listed in stable condition at UAB hospital.
This is an active investigation and no further information is being released at this time, Easterwood said.
According to Alabama Code Law, assault in the first degree is defined as:
- With intent to cause serious physical injury to another person, he or she causes serious physical injury to any person by means of a deadly weapon or a dangerous instrument; or
- With intent to disfigure another person seriously and permanently, or to destroy, amputate, or disable permanently a member or organ of the body of another person, he or she causes such an injury to any person; or
- Under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life, he or she recklessly engages in conduct which creates a grave risk of death to another person, and thereby causes serious physical injury to any person; or
- In the course of and in furtherance of the commission or attempted commission of arson in the first degree, burglary in the first or second degree, escape in the first degree, kidnapping in the first degree, rape in the first degree, robbery in any degree, sodomy in the first degree, or any other felony clearly dangerous to human life, or of immediate flight therefrom, he or she causes a serious physical injury to another person; or
- While driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance or any combination thereof in violation of Section 32-5A-191 or 32-5A-191.3 , he or she causes serious physical injury to the person of another with a vehicle or vessel.