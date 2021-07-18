Typically, good workers will follow good wages — often out of Alexander City. But enough skilled workers, and the high-wage industries will come to them.
That's the idea behind Central Alabama Community College's workforce development program, part of why the Alabama Community College System appointed Jeff Lynn as president earlier this year — for "his enthusiasm for reinvigorating the workforce pipeline," ACCS Jimmy Baker said in the announcement.
Right now, it's a chicken-and-egg puzzle of getting the young workforce to attract new industry, and having enough new industry to give young graduates a reason to stick around.
"Our data shows that we have approximately 15,178 that are at or nearing retirement age," Lynn said, referring to Tallapoosa County's 55-and-older population. "The national average for a community of our size is 11,868. So it is important to make sure we continue to grow our talent locally with all of our partners."
On the other end of the equation, CACC is also meeting with potential industry partners. While Lynn has declined to comment on any current prospects, one of those prospects is already public knowledge. Last month, mining company Westwater Resources announced it would be placing its graphite processing plant in Kellyton, requiring an initial 100 local hires. The company specifically cited CACC as a plus.
"When I meet with a new prospect, typically, we know what industry they are in and we can present the CACC programs that provide a strong workforce for that prospect," Lynn said. "In Westwater's case, we presented our nationally recognized manufacturing programs to the leadership group with the caveat that we will also need to work with their R&D and process engineers to define more programs later."
Eventually, CACC will offer programs tailored to the processing of graphite, though not so specific that it couldn't be transferable to a different company, according to Lynn. Not all manufacturing employers require such a specific skillset, however.
"Right now in the workforce it's really just that employers want to get people who come to work on time, that participate," Lynn said.
As such, Lynn believes in on-the-job training for his students, not just for the technical training but for what he calls work-essential skills.
"Work-essential skills are basic, but critical skills that create a sound base to grow a person from," he said. "Those skills include, but are not limited to time management, communication, attitude, dress, etcetera, etcetera."
Lynn also believes in early career intervention— not just high school, which CACC already offers through its dual enrollment program. He suggests as young as K-5.
"We really need to start at an earlier age, share those career pathways, because a lot of kids aren't getting that from home and they haven't for a long time," Lynn said. "But I think anything we can do to help shape those career pathway guidelines is helpful."