A vehicle from the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Girls Ranch was involved in a multiple vehicle accident in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Butler County, reports said, with possible multiple fatalities.
The Girls Ranch confirmed at 10 p.m. on its Facebook page its involvement in the accident.
“Our hearts are heavy today,” the post said. “Our ranch has suffered great loss. … One of our ranch vehicles was involved in a multiple car accident this afternoon.”
The Alabama Law Enforcement (ALEA) said a multiple vehicle accident occured in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 Saturday afternoon. All lanes of the interstate are stopped and traffic is being detoured on U.S. Highway 31 around the accident scene.
Butler County sheriff Danny Bond told The Greenville Advocate at 8 p.m. that Interstate 65 will be closed for an indeterminate period of time and that there were several injuries and multiple fatalities.
ALEA is asking anyone with video or photos of the Saturday crash that occurred on Interstate 65 in Butler County to please submit them to media.relations@alea.gov.
The Girls Ranch is asking for the public to respect the privacy of those involved.
“Please send prayers our way as we navigate this difficult time,” the Girls Ranch said on its Facebook page. “Thank you for your thoughts and prayers and respecting the privacy of our large and extended family.”