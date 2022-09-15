20211109 County Road Grant 001.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

Cliff Williams / The Outlook The Tallapoosa County Commission will not be able to do as much work on county roads in fiscal year 2023 due to escalating costs from inflation.

The Tallapoosa County Commission approved annual bids at its Monday meeting to lock in pricing for road materials. 

Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.

Tags

Recommended for you