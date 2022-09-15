The Tallapoosa County Commission approved annual bids at its Monday meeting to lock in pricing for road materials.
Doing so normally allows the county to buy at lower pricing and do more work. But inflation has put a limit on what can likely be done in the next fiscal year. County engineer David Moore told the commission he knew pricing would go up, but not as much as it actually did.
“We had 30 to 50 percent increases,” Moore said. “I way underestimated at 15 percent. It had been the trend especially when looking at asphalt.”
Now it will cost nearly $200,000 to cover a current asphalt road with one and half inches of asphalt.
“Obviously we have backed off on the amount of work that we can do for this upcoming fiscal year to stay under budget,” Moore said. “We will get as many of the needs done as we can.”
Even if inflation stops or recedes, Moore isn’t confident in prices coming down for road work.
“I have seen a lot of these price increases over the years,” Moore said. “I don’t ever see them go down. Even though diesel and gas goes down, I’m anxious this won’t go down in the future.”
In other action, the Tallapoosa County Commission:
• Entered an executive session for approximately 40 minutes to discuss an economic development opportunity. It took no action when it returned to its regular meeting.
