Healthcare has its fair share of issues and controversy throughout the country but one such dilemma is the hidden root of pharmaceutical costs, which affect independent pharmacists and patients requiring prescriptions.
As pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) have modified their role in the medical world, some independent pharmacists feel these entities found a loophole to not only make extra money but also monopolize the market in the process.
“As things started going toward electronic claims, the PBMs became the go-between for the insurer and health plan,” said Rainsville Drugs pharmacy owner Bobby Giles, who is also a state registered lobbyist for the Alabama Pharmacy Association. “Over time, (PBMs) began managing formularies and this it when pharmacists and doctors started getting pushed out of the decision-making.”
What seemed to be reasonable management at one point now independent pharmacists feel PBMs have exploited, especially those not considered preferred selections.
“They’ve become a big, controlling monster,” Jim’s Pharmacy owner Jim Clanton said. “One of the big things they do is spread pricing. For example, if a drug costs $5 for me to fill it, they’ll give me $5 sometimes to reimburse and maybe $1 to fill it. So the copay is $10 and they pocket the $5 and tell the healthcare provider it costs $10 and pocket another $5.”
According to Koko Mackin, the vice president of corporate communications and community relations BlueCross BlueShield of Alabama, PBMs enter into separate contracts with various chains and independent pharmacies based on the needs of the health plans’ customers.
“Reimbursement rates are based on a wide variety of factors, including local market dynamics,” Mackin said.
Giles provided multiple examples of being unable to fill customers’ prescriptions based on the insurance low reimbursement rates.
“Just the other day, I had someone come in to fill a generic birth control patch and my cost was $144; insurance was willing to reimburse me $96,” he said. “That’s the way they expect you to do business and it’s absolutely not feasible.”
PBMs are third-party groups that manage drug benefits for insurers. Prime Therapeutics is BCBS of Alabama’s PBM and processes pharmacy claims, builds evidence-based drug lists and offers clinical services to customers.
“Their job is to help ensure the customer gets the right drug for them at the right time and at the best price,” Mackin said. “Prime Therapeutics helps us effectively manage pharmacy benefits for our customers.”
While PBMs are not regulated entities, BCBS and other health insurance companies are subject to oversight by the Alabama Department of Insurance (DOI).
“The state-regulated insurance plans we offer are filed and approved by the Alabama Department of Insurance,” Mackin said. “Pharmacy benefits are part of these health insurance plans as a whole and therefore part of the filing we submit to the Alabama DOI. Blue Cross maintains open lines of communication with the Alabama DIO about the insurance plans and pharmacy benefits we offer.”
There are currently no laws against PBMs’ responsibilities playing middleman. In turn, this is ensuring PBMs, which have ownership of larger pharmacy chains and mail-order services, become vertically integrated with insurers.
“They determine our cost,” Giles said. “They don’t ask us; they tell us what they’re going to charge us. So access to care is the issue here because pharmacies cannot dispense at less than cost.”
Therefore, pharmacists feel they cannot impact their drug costs and the PBMs determine their reimbursement rates.
“One of the reasons drug prices have skyrocketed is because the drug companies have to give the PBMs a rebate to get their drug on the formulary, so of course the drug manufacturer incorporates that into the drug cost,” Clanton said. “This is obvious when a generic comes out and the PBM will only pay for the name brand.”
According to an article on the XIL Consulting website, direct and indirect remuneration (DIR) pharmacy fees have skyrocketed by 1,600% in the last five years, totaling $8.5 billion since 2013. Excessive DIR fees is one of the reasons cited by pharmacies for why they’ve closed recently.
“We paid over $44,000 in DIR fees last year — some up to 99% decrease in reimbursement,” Clanton said.
On the other hand, Mackin feels PBMs help control the rising cost of drugs.
“Prime Therapeutics does this more effectively than we could on our own because they serve more than 25 million people nationwide,” Mackin said. “They constantly seek savings opportunities through negotiations with drug manufacturers and pharmacies in an effort to make healthcare more affordable to our customers.”
Between June 2018 and 2019, more than 2,200 pharmacies across the country went out of business, which reduces access, especially in rural areas such as Tallapoosa County.
“One of my customers a few weeks ago received a letter that told her if she continues to come to this pharmacy or another independent pharmacy, other than CVS, she would have to pay for prescriptions out of pocket,” Clanton said. “I am in this to make a living — not to get rich — and to take care of people. I can’t do this if I can’t keep the lights on.”
While Lakeshore Discount Pharmacy manager Krystal Cummings doesn’t feel the personal impact of a pharmacy owner, she sees the issues arisen with differing prescription costs.
“Customers that have traded here for 10 to 20 years now come here (and their prescriptions are covered) and now their prescriptions are $20 per month, for example, and we don’t know why,” Cummings said. “We then spend 45 minutes on the phone with the insurance company to find out we’re not a preferred pharmacy. This means the customer can go elsewhere and get the prescription cheaper. Eventually, this will put us out of business.”
BCBS officials said independent pharmacies are critical to the healthcare system and hope to continue to collaborate on these issues.
“(Independent pharmacies) provide access to important medicines and deliver essential care to Alabama residents,” Mackin said. “We are doing everything we can to keep that access available and improve the health and well-being of our customers.”
Independent pharmacists said the desire to take care of patients is a top priority for them and don’t think it can be done effectively through the use of mail-order services.
“If everyone turns to mail-in, there is no one to turn to for questions,” Cummings said.
And this is part of what motivates community pharmacists.
“The pharmacy and doctor are being totally cut out of caring for the patient,” Giles said. “The PBMs are making all the decisions for health plans and in doing that have found a way to profit more to a point that pharmacies now can’t even care for patients.”
According to the XIL Consulting article, rural pharmacies have been impacted tremendously with a 16% closure rate since the introduction of Medicare Part D. Fifty-one percent of those rural communities are now considered pharmacy deserts and less pharmacies lead to significant access and convenience issues.
“We have to turn patients away because the PBM is not adequately paying me, so I cannot in turn provide that care,” Giles said. “The PBMs are fine with maintaining profitability of the (pharmacies) they own but not allow local community pharmacies to remain in business.”
Cummings said, “It happens now more that we have to depend on rebates from wholesalers and a percentage from what you spend with them. It shouldn’t have to go on that and we can’t operate a business making less than the product costs.”
Those reimbursement amounts vary among pharmacies and the PBMs are lacking in consistency depending on the cost of the drug that’s covered.
“They are pushing you to use certain pharmacies and you don’t have a right to choose unless you’re willing to pay more,” Clanton said.
Although PBMs currently are not regulated, state legislators are fighting to allow customers to choose access to their own pharmacies.
Rep. Ed Oliver (R-Dadeville) said a bill regarding PBMs was in the works but never got introduced because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“BlueCross BlueShield is utilizing the PBMs to monopolize drugs and charge what they want to,” Oliver said. “I represent this district and the legislature and I have to look at those family-owned businesses and people that work there and look at the impact losing them would have on the district.”
Oliver said legislators have not yet found a way to introduce opposing legislation to combat this issue but with only one main insurer in the state, it’s a difficult battle to tackle.
“We’re trying to push our customers to call legislators and complain and argue that you want to go to whatever pharmacy you want to,” Cummings said.
PBMs have been around since 1960 and most prominent in the ’80s; the lack of regulation is a nationwide issue.
“We need to try to rein in the actions of any PBMs to even license them or follow any rule or regulation for fair trade,” Giles said. “The influence of the dollar is what’s pushing those decisions.”
Clanton said, “We’re trying really hard in the community pharmacy arena to fight these people but they’re really powerful and have a lot of money.”