Alexander City will now collect more fees for construction.
Lakefront development is booming on Lake Martin. Portions of the shoreline are in Alexander City. Alexander City revenue officer Ward Sellers made a recommendation to double license fees for contractors.
“With this new development we are fixing to have going on down at Wicker Point, I was asked if there was anything we could do to enhance our business licenses,” Sellers said. “I suggested we raise the percentage of the contractors licenses from .125% to .25%.”
The increase puts license fees on par with other municipalities.
“This would put us at the same rate they have in Auburn and Opelika,” Sellers said.
This increase will result in increased revenue for the city.
“That is an extra $1,250 on a $1 million house,” Sellers said. “I’m sure everything they are going to be building down there will be $1 million or more.”
Councilmember Eric Brown supported the increase.
“The lots there are that,” Brown said.