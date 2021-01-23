The COVID-19 pandemic has changed a few things for income tax filing while many things remain the same.
Local account Jay Hare with Hare & Dunlap said the biggest things to change are related to stimulus packages passed by the U.S. Congress last year.
“You need to know the amount of economic stimulus a taxpayer received,” Hare said. “Even if they didn’t receive stimulus money they may still qualify for a tax credit because of the year the IRS looked at to determine initial eligibility. They looked at 2018 and eligibility is based on 2020.”
The second thing to change is the electronic filing season doesn’t start until Feb. 12 because of changes made to forms in the stimulus package passed in December.
Hare said the required documentation has not changed.
“The big thing is to make sure you have all of your information,” Hare said. “This goes for if a taxpayer files themselves or uses an accountant.”
Those documents include identification, W-2s, 1099s and Social Security cards.
Volunteer Connections of Central Alabama (VCCA) project director Carley Cummings said VCCA will start providing free tax assistance but has changed how it provides the service to area senior citizens due the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We sent a letter to our former clients will start Monday,” Cummings said. “Because of the pandemic, we will be using the drop-off method only. Clients are to call 256-234-0347 to schedule an appointment for intake and to drop off their information. Once it is ready, we will call them and schedule an appointment for them to come back to sign the documents and pick up.”