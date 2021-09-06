Sept. 2
• Sykethrius Goggans of Alexander City was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear child support.
• Steven Abercrombie of Dadeville was arrested for public intoxication.
• Justin Burns of Alexander City was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear child support.
• Kyle Tapley of Alexander City was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear child support.
• A subject on Elmwood Street in Dadeville filed a report in reference to harassment.
• Alicia Watkins of Dadeville was arrested on an outstanding warrant for negotiating with a worthless instrument.
Sept. 1
• Dewayne Edwards of Alexander City was arrested on two outstanding warrants for failure to appear child support.
• Billy Mathis of Alexander City was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear child support.
• Beverly Thornton of Owensville was arrested on two outstanding warrants for failure to appear bail jumping first degree.
• Nickalus Presley of Alexander City was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of promotion of prison contraband and one count of possession of marijuana.
Aug. 31
• A resident of Hamlet Mill Road in Daviston filed a report for harassment communications.
• A resident of Dudleyville Road in Dadeville filed a report for theft of property second.
• Christopher Kidd of Tanks Circle in Sylacauga was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Justin Rushing of 54th Court East of Tuscaloosa was arrested on two outstanding warrants for probation revocation for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Joshua Pratt of Dudleyville Road in Dadeville was arrested for domestic violence third.
Aug. 28
• Heather Williams of Lowe Road was arrested for domestic violence.
Aug. 27
• A resident of Mullican Loop in Dadeville filed a report for assault.
• Demetrius Burroughs of North Central Drive in Alexander City was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear child support.
• Thomas McGowan of Holiday Drive in Dadeville was arrested on outstanding warrants for receiving stolen property first and criminal possession of forged instrument second.