Headway was made on Friday in a case of the largest prescription scam law enforcement has seen in some time.
The Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force and the Alexander City Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit made arrests in connection to the scam, according to a press release. Four individuals were arrested and one is wanted by law enforcement.
The investigation began when the task force received a call from a local pharmacy about a suspected forged prescription. After making several phone calls to other pharmacies and reviewing store video, criminal activity was quickly evident, according to the release.
The workings of the fraud consisted of one individual with a background as a doctor’s assistant calling in the forgeries, several others who supplied their names and personal information as if they were the patients and lastly the subjects visiting six different pharmacies to pick up the prescriptions. Alprazolam or Xanax pills were the narcotics these individuals targeted.
“Thanks to the sharpness and attention to detail our pharmacists displayed, we were able to successfully bring these individuals to justice,” the release stated.
Shauna Leigh Partilla, 22, of Alexander City was arrested and charged with four counts of unlawful receipt of a controlled substance, four counts of attempt to commit a controlled substance crime, four counts of possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property fourth degree and two counts of giving false information to law enforcement.
Austin Lee, 25, of Alexander City was arrested and charged with four counts of unlawful receipt of a controlled substance, four counts of attempt to commit a controlled substance crime, three counts of possession of controlled substance, conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime, possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Miranda Hunter, 33, of Alexander City was arrested and charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime.
Tabitha Reed, 33, of Alexander City, was arrested and charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime.
Dawn Giddings Scearce, 48, of Dadeville is wanted in this crime. Scearce is believed to have fled the state in light of these cases, according to the release. Scearce is wanted on eight counts of conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime.
Two arrested on drug-related charges
The Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force and the Alexander City Police Department also investigated a narcotics possession case during a traffic stop near Washington Street. When investigators responded, they found two men on scene and both of which were either on probation or parole. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 14 grams of crystal meth and a loaded Springfield XD .40 caliber pistol.
Nacoma Norris, 41, of Goodwater was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Kelley, 35, of Alexander City, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute, possession of a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The investigation of the possession, distribution and trafficking of illegal narcotics is ongoing in Tallapoosa County.