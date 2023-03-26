At 56 years old, Buffy Colvin said when she was growing up, she didn’t see female mayors or council members. But now, female mayors and council members are not so uncommon.
“Being a woman and being at this juncture in my life means so much to me,” she said. “Because I promise you, I'm going to be that person who's going to bridge the gap for another little girl, and another little girl and another little girl, because I want all those little girls to see that if Miss Buffy can do it, I can do it.”
Council member
Originally Colvin wasn't planning on running for city council. She said some of her family members and friends suggested it to her and Colvin told them no, but she will find somebody. So, she went to a couple different people asking them to consider running for District Two.
“I'm not a politician,” Colvin said. “That’s not my life. At that time, I was still employed at Russell Medical Center and doing a bunch of things in the community, but I didn't see myself as a city council member.”
With few people taking her up on the suggestion, Colvin started going to council meetings and reading the handbook. By 2016, she decided maybe it was time to run. After a runoff election, Colvin became the council member for District Two.
While serving on the council, Colvin worked as a respiratory therapist at Russell Medical Center for 31 years before retiring in 2022. Colvin also has been involved with Students With A Goal (SWAG) program, the community Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations and United Way.
After her retirement, she was going to use the time to take a breather and take care of her mom, but another opportunity in life came knocking at the door.
“Dr. (Beverly) Price said ‘You know, there's a (paraprofessional) job at Stephens (Elementary School),” Colvin said. “I live right in front of Stephens. She said, ‘It would be great for you. It's self-contained. You can just walk to work every day.’ And I was like, ‘Well I don't think I'm a teacher and I don't know if that's my life.’ (Dr. Price said,) ‘Well, it’s available just think about it.’”
Colvin didn’t have much time to think about it before going through the application process one nudge at a time. She said the assistant principal sent her a message about filling out an educator's application for the state. Colvin filled that out then she was getting calls to do a standard fingerprint check. Before she knew it, she got a call on a Friday telling her to be ready for work Monday.
“It's actually been an awesome job. I really do love it,” Colvin said. “The kids are spoiled because I love spoiling children; I’m just going to tell you. I usually walk around with a pocket full of candy. I got Airheads in my pocket today, leftover.”
Council president
In 2020, Colvin became the first African American and female council member to be elected council president in Alexander City.
Colvin said her philosophy when serving as council president is all council members are really council presidents. She said aside from running the meeting, she does not hold more power than another council member.
“When I'm out and about I tell everybody I'm just a regular citizen,” Colvin said. “I'm nobody until we sit in front of that desk and we're all sitting there to make our votes. That's the only time we have power is when we are in a group, and we are conducting business.”
One of the challenging parts of being a council member, especially council president, is the need to censor yourself. Colvin said she does still speak her mind, but she also is speaking for a whole district and, with that, it’s about finding the right time and place.
Colvin said working with kids every day reminds her of this more. She explained when she goes to school the next day, if she isn’t on her best behavior during a council meeting, her students will get on to her.
Colvin said so much of serving on the council is about leading Alexander City to a greater future.
“We have all these bright kids that go through Benjamin Russell,” she said. “They get their education. They go on, and maybe they get a two-year degree, or maybe they get a four-year degree, or maybe they go ahead and go into the workforce. But they want to leave Alex City. They don't want to come back home. We really need to start making sure we have a push for those kids to come back home.”
Tallapoosa County Commissioner T.C. Coley said he has known Colvin since the two went to school together at BRHS. Coley said if there’s one thing he knows about Colvin is her ability to bring people together.
“People say, ‘Oh, that’s just Buffy — laid-back, approachable, fun-loving, happy-go-lucky, good, good good person’ and that kind of thing,” Coley said. “But there's a very thoughtful, very deliberate, very intelligent, very rational-minded woman there — that's processing all the things, looking at multiple sides to a situation.”
As a public servant himself, Coley said he admires how Colvin leads the council through challenging circumstances and understands the personal sacrifice she makes to navigate that.
With March being Women’s History Month, Colvin said she wants to lead in a way the next generation can role model, like she had in her life. Since her father died when she was nine, her mother, both her grandmothers and all her aunts worked together to provide Colvin with the life she lives now.
“(My mom) was gonna break her back to make sure I was gonna go to college,” Colvin said. “She did everything she could. ‘oh, you're gonna go to college, you're gonna be a success.’ That strong will that comes from women is so important — not only now for you and I. It's important for me to do it so that all y'all young people know that y'all can do it.”