Buffy Colvin
Buy Now

In 2020, Colvin became the first African American and female council member to be elected council president in Alexander City. 

 File photo

At 56 years old, Buffy Colvin said when she was growing up, she didn’t see female mayors or council members. But now, female mayors and council members are not so uncommon. 

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you