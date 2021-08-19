Ed Shikoski found himself wheezing at the first of August.
The Shikoskis didn’t think much about it, after all he and his wife Marge had gotten the COVID-19 vaccine in March and April. And Ed was also seeing a doctor on a regular basis for nasal issues beyond his normal internist. But something just wasn’t right; both were experiencing some medical issue.
“I had been sick for a while with a nasal issue,” Shikoski said Wednesday. “Marge and I said this wheezing and inability to breathe can’t be nasal, it’s got to be lung. I called my internist and gave me all these tests including COVID.”
It was Aug. 4, a Wednesday, Marge recalled, and both were positive for COVID-19. Marge was able to go home as her symptoms weren’t too bad, but it was different for Ed.
“I had double pneumonia,” Ed said. “I was positive for COVID and already had fluid in my lungs.”
Dr. Jonathan Commander who has treated Ed for the last 35 years immediately admitted him to East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC).
It’s not a walk in the park, I promise you,” Ed said. “Thank God I had the vaccination. The doctor came out and said point blank, ‘Ed if you hadn’t had the vaccine, you would have been a goner.’ Both lungs were full.”
Marge got the monoclonal antibody infusion of Friday, Aug. 6 while Ed was still in the hospital.
“Oh my God it was awful,” Ed said. “I can’t imagine those tied to the intubator. I had a walk in the park compared them.”
It still wasn’t easy. Ed compared the hospital to a prison cell.
“I made it a point in my life to never go to jail,” Ed said. “I just cannot stand being closed up. I don’t know what was harder, being in that room or going to jail. At least I could look out a window.”
Nurses at EAMC did let Ed walk the halls of the hospital once a day.
“I was tied to an oxygen tank,” Ed said. “It was a great respite from the room.
“Those walls were coming in and I begged them to let me go. There were people there for 15, 16, 18 days.”
Ed would get to go home just five days after being admitted but even today he is still on oxygen.
“Considering where I was, it is a good thing to be oxygen-dependent right now,” Ed joked.
Ed was experiencing “COVID brain” through Tuesday before returning to Commander Wednesday for a follow up.
“I was searching for words,” Ed said. “When this thing took over me and I was getting sicker by the minute, you can’t breathe, your brain starts playing tricks on you. Your brain quits working like it should. (Wednesday) is the first day in a month I’ve had a complete thought and been able to complete a sentence from beginning to end without having to stop and search for words.”
Ed and Marge were breakthrough cases. Both received both doses of the Moderna vaccine in the spring and started letting their guard down.
“We had a false sense of security,” Ed said. “When I got that vaccination, I quit wearing masks. I thought I was bulletproof. I thought COVID was nothing to do with me anymore. Boy did I have it all wrong.
“This caught both of us by surprise. We didn’t realize how quickly things can change.”
Ed and Marge are still recovering at their Dadeville home and hope others learn from their experience. First lesson the Shikoskis learned was not to let their guard down in regards to masks and other COVID-19 protocols. The other is wanting others to know the vaccine may not prevent you from getting COVID-19 but it does help fight the virus.
“If Ed had not had the vaccine, I would have lost him,” Marge said. “I will encourage anybody to get vaccinated and we are going to be in line as soon as we can to get the booster.”