Library contest winners
Buy Now

ACS students Anna Grace Lambert-Blinn and Mason Kim accepted one of several contest prizes from assistant library director John Taylor Friday, Dec. 16. 

 

 By William Marlow Multimedia Reporter

Two Alexander City students know their city’s history so much that they won an award for their knowledge. 

Library contest winners
Buy Now

Mason Kim (pictured above) also displayed a full smile during the ceremony Friday upon received his prizes. 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you