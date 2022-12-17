Two Alexander City students know their city’s history so much that they won an award for their knowledge.
Adelia M. Russell Library and Mamie’s Place Children’s Library announced Friday the winners of an essay contest the two libraries sponsored in acknowledgment of Alexander City’s 150th birthday anniversary.
Library staff recognized both Benjamin Russell High School ninth grader Anna Grace Lambert-Blinn and Alexander City Middle School eighth grader Mason Kim as the contest winners. According to library director Amy Huff, the contest had been divided into two grade-level divisions, fifth through eighth and ninth through twelfth grade.
Kim and Lambert-Blinn won within their respective divisions, which earned them a ceremony at the Adelia M. Russell Library Dec. 16 as well as both a new iPad and a t-shirt as prizes.
Huff praised the students' participation and described local youth’s involvement as significant in preserving Alexander City’s history.
“It is so important to keep history alive through books and writings as librarians and we appreciate both of you participating,” Huff said.
The theme of the contest was “Alexander City: Past, Present, and Future.” Within this framework, Huff explained that the libraries tasked students with gathering information about Alexander City, and using their personal perspective, write essays covering the creation of Youngsville and its rapid transition to Alexander City in 1873.
Assistant library director John Taylor explained that the prompt provided students with relevant creative freedom in terms of topics with many pursuing history that personally interested them.
“We wanted to get younger folks involved and it was very much wide-open. They could write about their family, the Indians, or the railroad. Whatever they really wanted to write about,” Taylor said.
The essays were not confined to any particular topic but instead left to individual preference, as long as the narrative fit within the prescribed timeframe and included the students’ future vision for Alexander City.
Lambert-Blinn said she jumped at the essay opportunity due to her passion for writing.
“My essay mainly focused on the history of Alexander City and its transition from Youngsville into the present and then what I hope to see in the future," she said.
Kim, on the other hand, noted winning as a pleasurable surprise.
“I was a little bit surprised because after a week passed from the deadline I thought I didn't win and then I got the phone call,” Kim said.