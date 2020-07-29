A shooting investigation is underway in Alexander City.
According to Alexander City Police Department deputy chief James Easterwood, an altercation occurred this morning on I Street between 3:30 and 4 a.m. and it led to shots fired.
A 46-year-old male victim was shot multiple times by an offender who Easterwood said is known to the victim. The caliber of the gun is not known at this time.
The victim was transported to Russell Medical then to UAB. He is currently in critical condition, according to Easterwood.
No arrests have been made in the case but warrants are pending, according to Easterwood.
The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with any information about the case is asked to contact Det. Robert Oliver at 256-234-3421.