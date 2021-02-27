Desiray Johnson and fiancé Arthur Marbury, co-founders of Divine Transformation Transitional Housing, are setting out to fill a gap in a correctional system "set up for failure."
Earlier this month, the couple got their business license and are now fundraising and scouting locations for what they plan to be a halfway house and rehabilitative center for parolees learning to adjust to normal life.
Both work in law enforcement — Johnson is a correctional officer at the work release center and Marbury, also formerly a correctional officer, is an Alexander City police officer.
"From the work experience, we see it daily where guys have done 15, 20, 30 years and don't even know how to use a cell phone, don't even know how to read and write," Marbury said. "Some of them personally have to come up to (ask), 'Hey Officer Marbury, you mind reading this for me? I don't know who it's from, I can't write it back I don't know how to write' or 'I don't know how to get an ID card' or 'I never used a cell phone before. I came to prison when cell phones weren't even out yet.'"
Once released, the formerly incarcerated must come to grips with a world that's moved on without them, Marbury said.
"It's like starting over as a baby again."
Right now, Divine Transformation is trying to source enough cash to get started through fundraisers. Dianne and Reyard Khan, owners of Carib Kitchen across the street from the police station, said they heard about the program through Marbury and wanted to help.
"I feed the cops for free so he's in here regularly," Dianne said.
The Trinidadian restaurant will be having a barbecue March 6 with half the proceeds going to Divine Transformation.
Marbury said funds would go primarily towards purchasing a property. At the advice of their lawyers, the couple is looking for a place within Tallapoosa County but outside city limits in order to avoid permitting requirements. One possibility is off 280 between Jacksons Gap and Dadeville.
The center will provide meals, housing, a ride to and from work and assistance in all aspects of adult life, from getting an ID to setting up a bank account. The tenants will have to pay rent and follow certain rules and regulations including drug tests, Marbury said.
"All they have to do is fly straight, work their job and pay rent," he said.
Sex offenders will not be allowed.
Too often, Marbury said, he's seen inmates return to a life of crime.
Johnson, who's been a correctional officer for seven years, said it's not uncommon when new inmates arrive for her to see some of the same faces she saw when she started the job.
"I came up with this idea because I see daily how the system is failing, how these men are basically leaving the facility and they don't have anything to help them be sustainable out here," Johnson said over the phone.
Some reach the end of their decades-long sentences wishing they could stay incarcerated.
"A lot of guys don't even want to get out; they just want to stay in prison," Johnson said. "Everything's changing daily out here and they don't know what to do in order to survive."
While Johnson and Marbury live in Auburn, they felt compelled to build the program at their place of work instead of Lee County, which already has several halfway programs.
"We don't have anything like this in Tallapoosa County in order to help these guys where they can basically survive once they get out," Johnson said.
What's more, since the start of the pandemic, Alabama work release inmates have been barred from working, even those in industries like manufacturing which was deemed essential. Previously inmates might've been able to drum up a paltry savings working at Samlip in Alex City or Koch Foods poultry plant in Ashland. Now, about 200 inmates are currently holed up at the Alex City work release center "sitting idle with nothing to do but get in to more and more negative activity," Marbury said.
Once released, those inmates — many no longer with any family ties — face a new world empty-handed.
"You have 25¢ on the books, you leave with 25¢," Johnson said.
Johnson said she came up with Divine Transformation because she saw a need. After several months of research, including visits to Fresh Start Recovery Ministries, a halfway house in Lincoln, the couple is hoping to get theirs up and running by the end of 2021, Marbury said.
"This is something I have been thinking of for over a year now," Johnson said. "My heart is in it."
Carib Kitchen will be holding its barbecue fundraiser for Divine Transformation on Saturday, March 6 from 12 p.m. to dinnertime.
"It would be nice if people can call (ahead) with large orders," Dianne said.