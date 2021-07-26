Online access to our web content is free for current print subscribers. Your Subscriber ID is the six digit number above your name located at the top, right side of your bill. If you don't have your bill handy, just call our Circulation Department between 8 and 5 at 256-234-4281.
After two and a half decades, Wayne Cowhick is no longer the pastor of Alexander City Methodist Church.
Cowhick is stepping away from “leading the flock” at Alex City Methodist Church but he’s not leaving the church. He thanked family and the congregation for allowing him to lead the spiritual path of the church since 1997.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Retired Alexander City Methodist Church pastor Wayne Cowhick speaks with members of the congregation following his last service as pastor of the church at a celebration held at The Mill Two Eighty.
“My identity has been tied to this church for many, many years,” Cowhick told the church Sunday. “It is hard to let go of that. It has been my honor to be able to say I was the pastor of the Alex City Methodist Church.”
Cowhick preached his last sermon as pastor Sunday. It was a service of praise with Cowhick calling on the congregation to repeat a song.
“I want to do that one again,” Cowhick said. “This is my last day. I think we can sing louder. This is what I want, I want the city to get a complaint because we are raising the roof. Let’s let everyone hear it.”
Cowhick was kidding about the roof but wanted the level of sound to equal the sound of the explosions when the church builders removed rock during the church’s construction in 1974.
Cowhick kept the laughs going as the temperatures inside the sanctuary started to rise as the HVAC system struggled with the capacity crowd.
“I’m leaving and it looks like I’m taking the air conditioning with me,” Cowhick said.
Cowhick read from 2 Timothy Chapter 8 and continued the jovial start to his sermon.
“Usually they are words used at a funeral,” Cowhick said. “We are not at a funeral, it’s just my last Sunday.”
The jokes were all just a way for Cowhick to deal with his emotions of Sunday being last day as pastor.
“I have dreaded this day for a long time,” Cowhick said, trying to keep his emotions in check. “The idea that this is the last sermon I will preach to you as your pastor is devastating.”
Cowhick admitted it wasn’t an easy decision to come to.
“I know it’s time,” Cowhick said. “My ego says ‘Wayne, stay.’ The Holy Spirit says it’s time to go.
Susan and I are not mad at anybody. We do not feel any pressure to leave.
“God has other plans. When the Holy Spirit says go, you gotta go. There is nothing you can do about it. He let me know it’s time.”
The difficult decision is much like the decision Cowhick and his wife Sharon made in 1997 after he preached a trial sermon and the church extended an offer to him.
“When we came in 1997, Susan and I didn’t know if we were supposed to be here,” Cowhick said. “We sat up under that cross and prayed for two hours. The Lord showed us this was the place. I originally turned it down because I didn’t feel like this was the place but the Lord changed our minds. He has a way of doing that.”
Alex City Methodist was the third church Cowhick served but would be the first he was able to pastor full time. His first two churches he served as pastor while still a full-time truck driver. The road was where Cowhick first got saved.
“I accepted the Lord when I was in the cab of a truck driver on the road, about 1 a.m.,” Cowhick said. “From then, I was on fire.”
Cowhick served as a deacon before being called to serve as a substitute pastor and then lead a church. But leading a church and driving a church are far different despite following something else.
“I knew when a dispatcher gave me a load what I was supposed to do, take a load to that place,” Cowhick said. “God doesn’t work that way. He just sets you in motion and you try to follow what He wants you to do.”
Cowhick told his congregation his messages seem to sit well with them.
“For years many of you have walked through the line and said I felt you were preaching to me today,” Cowhick said. “I’m telling you, you were just listening to a conversation between me and God. Oftentimes I was preaching to myself more than you. I needed the message more than you.”
Cowhick said he will still be a chaplain at the Alexander City Fire Department, at Russell Medical and with the Benjamin Russell football team but is unsure what his next venture will be.
“I’m not going to be a senior pastor of a church anymore,” Cowhick said. “If the Lord leads me I will go. I’m just not going to have the responsibility of leading a church, deciding what type of carpet we are going to have or how to do the services. You don’t really retire, you back away.
I don’t want to lead a church. I don’t want to preach another sermon for a bit. I just want to get closer to God.”
Cowhick said his race is coming to a close but not the church’s as Ronnie Palmer has been selected to be the next pastor.
“I have run my race here,” Cowhick said. “My time is done here. My race is over but the church’s race is just beginning again.
“Bro. Ronnie, we are praying for you as we hand the baton off to you. After today, Bro. Ronnie will be my pastor. He will be your pastor.”
After Sunday’s service Palmer and Cowhick walked the center aisle of the church to doors leading to the sanctuary where Cowhick just preached. Like every Sunday he has been a pastor Cowhick shook the hand of everyone and hugged them repeating the words he has said to just about everyone in the community at some point.
“I love you.”
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.