Figures represent the percentage of students who scored proficiently in ELA, math and science at Alexander City Schools and in Alabama public schools as a whole. Source: Alabama State Department of Education

 By William Marlow

An education summit last week revealed new insights regarding local test scores, including that more than half of Alexander City children lack basic proficiency in core academic subjects. 

Dr. Beverly Price broke down recent test score data by grade-level at the State of Education last week. The summit is an annual meeting that the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce sponsors as a community service for the public. 

