Figures represent the percentage of students who scored proficiently in ELA, math and science at Alexander City Schools and in Alabama public schools as a whole. Source: Alabama State Department of Education
Dr. Beverly Price broke down recent test score data by grade-level at the State of Education last week. The summit is an annual meeting that the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce sponsors as a community service for the public.
An education summit last week revealed new insights regarding local test scores, including that more than half of Alexander City children lack basic proficiency in core academic subjects.
During the State of Education Thursday, September 29, city school leaders discussed test score data, including state test results from this past spring. Despite slight gains in overall scores, city schools trailed state averages in two tentative academic areas — reading and science.
Superintendent Dr. Beverly Price specifically referenced scores from the Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program (ACAP) during the summit, which measures academic performance in English Language Arts, math and science. Charted in 2018, the statewide test benchmarks students between the 3rd and 8th grade.
“There was a little bit of an increase in all areas, and we had one area, eighth grade math, that went down by one percent,” Price said.
Among the school district’s six tested grades, proficiency varied among subjects, with 43.9 percent of students at or above grade-level in reading and 35 percent for science. This compares to 47.3 percent in reading proficiency statewide, and 37.3 percent in science for all Alabama students.
Alexander City students ranked slightly above state levels in math at 28.5 percent, but students as a whole failed to peak above 50 percent proficiency in any of the three academic subjects.
Price acknowledged these figures still as low numbers, however, noting that the COVID-19 pandemic had impacted school testing.
“I know that these numbers are very low. We did see a dip during COVID, but this has given us an opportunity to identify those weaknesses, and so we are making adjustments as I speak,” Price said.
In response, Price explained that the school district has instituted additional academic support services.
According to Price, among the new learning programs the school system has charted include a free tutoring service offered to kindergarten through sixth grade as well as the ongoing implementation of iREADY.
Integrated three years ago at Alexander City Schools, the online diagnostic test identifies learning gaps and assigns lessons to students that address those deficits.
“A student that uses iREADY 45 minutes a week will see a full year's growth in their reading or math so we are pushing to get those optimal minutes with our students,” Price said.
In addition, individual schools are prioritizing family engagement with Academic Parent Teacher Teams (APTT), which Price explained would promote learning at home.
“You all may remember when you went to a parent meeting, it was mostly administrators giving a lot of information, but we want to change the script on that,” Price said. “Now, we want all of our parents to leave with a tool that they can use to help their student at home.”
Price stressed that the school district has formed many other programs in addition to these three, noting community partnerships as vital for student success both inside and out of the classroom.
