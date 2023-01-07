Wheel of Fortune has been a favorite for Alexander City resident Laura Fagan for quite some time now. Her competitive spirit and love for the show culminated in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete on the show, and not only compete, but win $92,190.
“They have the commercials all the time,” Fagan said. “I was like ‘it can’t be that easy,’ so, I never applied.”
But Fagan’s competitive nature while watching the show couldn’t be contained.
“My husband kept fussing at me because I’m yelling at the TV, because I know the answer and they’re not getting it. And he was like ‘if you’re going to keep yelling at the TV, you at least got to apply so I can get some money out of this.’”
Fagan gave in to her husband Matt’s request and applied online. She didn’t expect that she would hear back soon, if at all.
“They emailed back — almost immediately — and said ‘hey, can we do an audition?’” Fagan said.
The audition was just a video call over Zoom with another contestant. They were walked through a few different practice puzzles to see how well they could think on their feet and if they could respond on camera.
After the audition on Zoom, Fagan was told the usual “we will get back to you, maybe” line and was told that if she hadn’t heard from them in a year, to apply again. About four months later, once Fagan had given up on hearing from them, she received an email asking her to be in Los Angeles in two weeks. She agreed.
“I got on the show,” Fagan said. “We had to do COVID testing. They [Wheel of Fortune representatives] used to travel and do auditions. My cousin was on [the show] a few years ago and I think she went to Atlanta and did an audition, and they shot the show there. But now, they are all virtual auditions and then you fly to L.A.”
Fagan and her husband made the trip to L.A. — without any expenses paid by the show — toward the end of September of 2022. The filming of the show only took a day. According to Fagan, the filming crew shoots an entire week’s worth of episodes in one day.
“The day before [filming] you had to come in and get COVID tested by their testers,” Fagan said. “Then you come in the next day at 6:30 in the morning. They tell you that if you are late, they will pick one of the alternates. So, we were there at 6:30 in the morning, through L.A. traffic, to shoot the episode.”
Apart from having to sit through traffic in Los Angeles, the day of filming was a fun experience for Fagan. Wheel of Fortune contestants were prepared for their day of filming and were getting ready on the set of Jeopardy, another TV game show distributed by CBS.
“I’m guessing the way they shoot Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune is that Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy don’t shoot at the same times, so, they take turns using each other’s stages. I would assume that Jeopardy contestants get ready on the Wheel of Fortune stage, and vice versa. We go ready on the Jeopardy stage. So, all the Jeopardy props are piled up in the corner and everything is wrapped up to keep it clean and safe.”
Getting ready on the Jeopardy stage was exciting for Fagan, because one of her friends — Zach Dark — competed on Jeopardy.
Once the contestants were ready, they were able to walk around the Wheel of Fortune stage and meet Vanna White — the shows beloved co-host.
“She came in in sweats and a T-shirt and tennis shoes and she was like ‘This is me, if I could be me all the time, this is what I would be.’ And I was just so amazed because she just looked like a person. And she was nice, very complimentary and easy to talk to. She talked to everybody. That was one of my favorite parts.”
According to Fagan, White never stopped working. Even during commercial breaks. White would speak to people in audience during commercial breaks or talk to the contestants on the stage. She also shot commercials for that particular episode during commercial breaks.
Apart from meeting Vanna White, Fagan was also excited to meet Pat Sajak.
“The first one to solve the first toss-up question gets to talk to Pat first… He asked me a couple of questions and what we talked about, not all of it is shown. Thank goodness,” Fagan joked. “Because I was so awkward. They took the best parts out and put them on [the show]. It was wonderful.”
Although she was nervous on camera, she was in her element. Fagan, who has loved Wheel of Fortune as long as she can remember, even got chastised by the show’s crew because of how easy the game comes to her.
“Before the episode we did a practice run,” Fagan said. “And I remember one of the assistants getting on to me. She was like ‘You don’t need to watch him [contestant] spin, you need to solve the puzzle.’ And I was like ‘But, I already know the puzzle. I already know the answer.’ I was just waiting.”
When asked why she was so good at Wheel of Fortune, Fagan said she has a degree in English and her daughter has dyslexia.
“They [individuals with dyslexia] struggle with knowing the order of letters in words, so if you know what letters can go together, you can figure it out,” Fagan said.
When it came time to film the actual show, Fagan didn’t hold anything back.
“All my friends and family came over to watch the show with me [when it aired]. And we were on the last round, and I was like ‘Alright guys, look, I have won this, and I know I have won this, so, I’m going to let one of them win [the final round]. I am just going to buy vowels. Just watch. I just buy vowels.”
Fagan said she bought the first vowel and when it came back around to her turn, she accidentally went back to solving the puzzle.
“I forgot about my plan to let anyone else solve it. Apparently, I had gone back into competitive mode,” Fagan said.
She ultimately lost the final round, otherwise she would have felt bad, but she said she doesn’t remember that part, or most of it.
“It was such a blur,” Fagan said. “And my husband wanted me to tell him all about it and I didn’t even remember what happened.”
Matt wasn’t able to sit in the audience to watch his wife win the show due to COVID restrictions.
The show’s crew was very strict on phone usage as well. Contestants couldn’t have their phones on while on set. When Fagan was finished filming, she had to step outside to text Matt to have him pick her up. So, she couldn’t sneak any behind-the-scenes photos or photos with Vanna or the wheel. But despite the restrictions keeping her from bringing home Wheel of Fortune souvenirs, Fagan loved being on the show.
“I knew Wheel of Fortune was my game,” Fagan said. “If I had come back with less than $10,000, I would have been embarrassed. Because I know how to play this game and I know I am really good at it.”
Something that she was surprised by on set though was the wheel. The size of the wheel and the complexity of spinning it was not what she was expecting — she and other contestants had to have a lesson on proper wheel spinning.
“I think I only spun the wheel four times. It’s really, really awkward [to spin]. We had to have lessons on spinning the wheel,” Fagan said. “One of the guys was left-handed, so he had to have his own special lessons. The wheel is much smaller than I thought it would be. It seemed about as hard as I expected though. It’s not easy. It’s like spinning a huge lazy Susan.”
In addition to the wheel being smaller, Fagan said everything was much smaller than she thought.
“Vanna is much smaller than I expected her to be. Everything was smaller. You expect Vanna to be Hollywood six feet tall, but she couldn’t have been more than 5’5. She is actually very short. And Pat is very short. So, together, everything is much smaller. The board where all the letters are is much smaller,” Fagan said.
Fagan’s winnings haven’t hit the bank just yet, but she says the money is pretty much spent.
“The trip comes out of the money, plus you have to pay taxes on it because it is income,” Fagan said.
Fagan’s trip, which will cost $16,190 and come out of her total winnings, is a National Geographic by Disney expedition in Amsterdam. The trip she won has one set of days available, and it coincides with her wedding anniversary.
Beyond the trip and taxes, Fagan hopes to use her prize money to install a pool at their home.
Now that Fagan has a taste for gameshows, she might try her hand at a different one, but it won’t be Wheel of Fortune. According to Fagan, once you’ve been on Wheel of Fortune you can never be on it again, and you have to wait a year to be on another show distributed by CBS. She has her eye on Price is Right.
Before the show aired, Fagan, who works at Alexander City Veterinary Clinic, couldn’t tell anyone she had been on.
“The worst part was not being able to tell anybody,” Fagan said. “It’s not like I only won Wheel of Fortune. I kicked Wheel of Fortune’s butt. And I didn’t get to tell anybody for like two months.”
Now that Fagan’s episode has aired as of Dec. 12, she says she is “Alex City famous.”
“I’m Alex City famous,” Fagan said. “Two of our clients called and one said ‘I just called to tell you and tell you congratulations. I saw you on Wheel of Fortune. And you are so nice and so deserving.’ She called me at work just to say that. And another one called to say congratulations. The first time I got recognized was today at work. A client I have never seen before was like ‘Did I see you on Wheel of Fortune this week?’ and I was like ‘Yep, that was me.’”