Laura Fagan, Alexander City resident, wins $92,109 on Wheel of Fortune.

Wheel of Fortune has been a favorite for Alexander City resident Laura Fagan for quite some time now. Her competitive spirit and love for the show culminated in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete on the show, and not only compete, but win $92,190.

Laura Fagan solves a puzzle on Wheel of Fortune.

