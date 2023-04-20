Shaniyah McCoy remembers the music being very loud. She can recall the gunshots. She will never forget the chaos.
Shaniyah was attending the 16th birthday party of Alexis Dowdell with her boyfriend, a Dadeville football player, when gunshots rang out inside Mahogany Masterpiece, a dance studio located at 220 N. Broadnax St.
From there, her boyfriend, who was wounded in the shooting and does not wish to be identified at this time, jumped on top of her and shielded her body, Shaniyah said via Facebook messenger.
“If it wasn’t for him I don’t know where I’d be right now,” Shaniyah said. “I sat on that floor for 7-10 mins (sic) thinking I’d never make it out.”
Shaniyah, 16, of Alexander City, said her boyfriend helped her as close to the door as possible but had to get out himself as he had been shot.
“My boyfriend dragged me as much as he could,” she recalled. “He got (shot) in the shoulder but I played dead til it was over. I got stepped all over. I was tired. I just waited til it was my turn.”
Because she was covered in blood, Shaniyah thought she was shot.
“I thought I was gone,” she said. “I got up full of blood. I turn to the side and there’s Phil (Dowdell).”
Dowdell was one of the four who died in the shooting.
After seeing Phil lying motionless on the floor, Shaniyah was able to get out the front door; she then ran to the back of the building where her car was parked.
“I wouldn’t never thought they was shot til I seen (sic) Shamiyah (Laney, who suffered a gunshot wound to the jaw) leaking so bad,” Shaniyah said. “I thought it was a dream. I was scared. I’m hurt cause why them?”
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Members Only Newsletters
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
When she saw her best friend Shamiyah covered blood, Shaniyah was overcome with emotion.
“I was asking like why them, why not me?” Shamiyah said. “I was crying, I was trying to be strong for them. I almost wrecked out the parking lot. They all I got; they the only people I hang with.”
Although Shaniyah has suffered with some survivor’s guilt, it was incredibly lucky for others she was there. Shaniyah drove her boyfriend, Shamiyah and her younger cousin straight to Lake Martin Community Hospital. She said it was one of the scariest drives of her life as she didn’t really know where she was going and her friends were hanging out the windows of her car, attempting to get fresh air.
“I don’t know how I made it (to the hospital),” Shamiyah recalled. “I told them I love them the whole way there.”
The scene at Lake Martin Community Hospital was just as chaotic, Shamiyah said, with people bleeding on the floor and nurses completely overwhelmed. After quite some time, Shimayah said her family member, friend and boyfriend were finally taken back and treated.
All three are still in recovery. And although Shamiyah wasn’t hurt physically, the emotional trauma she suffered will also have a long path of recovery.
“I’m still hurt, I’m still traumatized and hurting,” Shamiyah said. “I will get better and be strong for me and my friends.”
Shamiyah certainly showed a ton of strength and bravery during Saturday’s shooting, and she continues to do that for not just her friends but the entire community now.
Shamiyah said, “I would like to say to the survivors we will get through this. It’s (gonna) be a journey, nobody deserved this. We gotta be here for one another. We gotta stop (being) so hateful to one another cause in reality all we got is each other in this small cruel world and I hope that each of you all get therapy we need.
“We are all experiencing unexpected obstacles right now and to the families of victims, I’m sorry. I hate this happened. I’m praying for each and everyone one of y’all. From speedy (recoveries) to the families who lost loved ones, I’m sorry. I love you all so much and you all in my prayers.”