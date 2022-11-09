It was a three-hour drive to Decatur, Alabama, from Dadeville. Check-in was at 7:30 a.m. and the latest they could leave was 4:30 a.m.
To get ready for the pageant, Mariah Ford put her daughter's hair in rollers while she slept, loaded the car and made the back seat as comfortable as she could for her kindergartener to sleep through the ride.
Mariah said her daughter loves doing pageants and her first pageant was when she was three years old. If her daughter, Makensly Ford, didn’t love it, they would have stopped, but her daughter wanted to keep going.
That early morning drive to Decatur on Oct. 9 turned out to be worth it. By that afternoon, Makensly had been crowned Young Miss Alabama.
“I felt happy. It felt good,” Makensly said, noting that getting to wear the crown was her favorite part.
Makensly first realized she wanted to wear the crown after watching “Miss Congeniality.” Mariah said they were living in the Housing Authority at the time, but she wanted to show her daughter you don’t need to come from money to follow your dreams.
When Makensly got on that stage for the first time, someone at the pageant told Mariah that her daughter belonged on the stage. At the age of three, Makensly was already waving and blowing kisses to the crowd.
“It doesn’t matter if you win or if you lose, it’s all about having fun,” Makensly said.
For the past two years, Makensly has been doing pageants and Mariah has been studying up. Mariah said every pageant is different and this is as new for her as it is Makensly.
“We move the furniture at home, and I put ‘x’s on the floor and I tell her ‘Hey, do this; do that.’ Because I study them, I stay up all night studying,” she said.
While Makensly did win Young Miss Alabama in the end, it did not seem like it was going to be a win at the time.
When they first arrived at the Miss United Southern States pageant for the Young Miss Alabama, Mariah thought to herself “maybe we were out of our league.” There were hundreds of people and girls with designer-made dresses.
However, Mariah said she is thankful for her daughter's confidence in the face of a challenge.
“Whatever she does. She nails it. And I'm like, ‘Are you ready?’ [and she says] ‘I got this, Mama,’” Mariah said.
Once the pageant started, Makensly went on stage and did her introduction — telling the judges where she is from, her age and her parents’ names. Then when it was time for the crowning and Mariah said at first she thought her daughter had lost.
But just as Mariah was getting out of her seat, she heard the announcer say “can we have Makensly Ford to come down royalty road.” Mariah could hardly type posting the win to Facebook so that everyone back home could see.
“I was just so excited. Not for me. But for her,” Mariah said.
With the winning of Young Miss Alabama, Makensly will go to New York City and walk the runway for New York Fashion Week this coming February. Mariah said she’s already preparing for the trip to get her whole family to go.
“When they say ‘Makensly is in a pageant.’ People are reaching out, donating and the people of Dadeville, so many people, have wrote to me like ‘let me help you,’ because, you know, they’re expensive,” Mariah said. “I have had so much support from Dadeville.”
When Makensly is not preparing for pageants, she is attending Dadeville Elementary School and is also Little Miss Hornet for Alabama State University. Makensly said when she grows up, she would like to be a cheerleader.
“I love it for her. My son he's the star football player and then her — she's doing pageantry. And I'm just happy to be their mama,” Mariah said. “I love being their mama.”