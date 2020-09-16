Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN ALABAMA... TALLAPOOSA RIVER AT THE TALLAPOOSA WATER PLANT AFFECTING ELMORE AND MONTGOMERY COUNTIES. TALLAPOOSA RIVER AT WADLEY AFFECTING CHAMBERS, RANDOLPH AND TALLAPOOSA COUNTIES. .FLOODING IS FORECAST ON THE TALLAPOOSA RIVER DUE TO EXPECTED HEAVY RAINFALL FROM HURRICANE SALLY AND A FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. ANOTHER STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THIS EVENING, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT. && ...THE FLOOD WARNING IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE TALLAPOOSA RIVER AT WADLEY. * FROM THURSDAY EVENING TO FRIDAY AFTERNOON. * AT 9:00 AM CDT WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 2.7 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 13 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE LATE TOMORROW EVENING TO A CREST OF 13.2 FEET EARLY FRIDAY MORNING. IT WILL THEN FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE LATER FRIDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 13 FEET, FLOODING OF PASTURE LANDS IN THE AREA OCCURS AND CATTLE AND FARM EQUIPMENT SHOULD BE MOVED TO HIGHER GROUND IF HIGHER STAGES ARE FORECAST. &&