According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, Hurricane Laura is a powerful Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 145 mph as of the 4 p.m. CDT advisory from the National Hurricane Center.
The center generally continues north/northwestward toward the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast and is forecast to make landfall later tonight near Holly Beach, Louisiana as a major hurricane.
As of 6:51 p.m., NWS Birmingham is reporting the remnants of Laura could generate a few severe storms capable of damaging winds and a brief tornado in northwestern portions of Central Alabama on Friday.