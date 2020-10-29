Selecting a polling place involves a lot of red tape and paperwork. But what about moving a polling place just days before Tuesday’s General Election?
It is a scenario Tallapoosa County leaders are facing after Hurricane Zeta damaged the Hackneyville Community Center, the voting precinct’s polling place. Thursday morning, heavy winds ripped large portions of the roof from the center, damaging the inside.
Tuesday’s General Election involves the offices of the Tallapoosa County Probate Judge, Tallapoosa County Circuit Clerk, Tallapoosa County Board of Registrars, the Tallapoosa County Commission and the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department. The process of selecting a polling place is overseen by the federal government. The unusable building forced county leaders to look at the scenario.
“We called the (Alabama) Secretary of State’s office,” Tallapoosa County Probate Judge Tal East said. “In order to move a polling location within 90 days of the election, there has to be an emergency declaration.”
In this case, the Tallapoosa County Commission has to declare the building unusable for the purposes of Tuesday’s election because of storm damage. The declaration will be made at an emergency meeting of the Tallapoosa County Commission at 9 a.m. Friday in the Tallapoosa County Commission office in the Tallapoosa County Courthouse in Dadeville.
The likely choice of the new polling place is not far. It is expected to be at the Hackneyville Volunteer Fire Department, just across Highway 63 from the Hackneyville Community Center.
The storm didn’t damage any ballots or equipment associated with Tuesday’s election.
“We haven’t delivered any equipment to the polling places yet,” East said. “We anticipate being able to do that (Friday).”
East said voters who normally vote at the Hackneyville Community Center shouldn’t have any issues.
“We’ll post a sign on the door and try to get some made for the driveway pointing them across the road,” East said. “It shouldn't be a problem for those voters at all.”