It didn’t take long for Tommy Hunter to enjoy his retirement gift from the Alexander City Fire Department.
One day after celebrating Hunter’s 25 years of service and receiving a chainsaw as a retirement, Hunter cut down a tree in his yard.
“It’s what he wanted,” ACFD chief Reese McAlister said.
McAlister even teased Hunter about the gift at Wednesday’s fish fry at Fire Station 1 in Hunter’s honor pointing at a cake.
“Use that chainsaw to cut the cake,” McAlister said.
Hunter and McAlister go back almost three decades with the Alexander City Fire Department.
“We started on the same day,” McAlister said. “We both started Sept. 10, 1995. It is easy to keep up with him.”
Hunter was a paramedic with the fire department and McAlister said losing Hunter is tough.
“We are losing a great firefighter but a better person,” McAlister said. “The department is losing a lot of talent and experience.”
Hunter said he will not kick back in retirement from the fire department.
“I will get another job,” Hunter said.
Wednesday’s retirement has been a long time coming for Hunter.
“In ways it seems like I started at the fire department last year,” Hunter said. “In other ways I thought this day would never come.”