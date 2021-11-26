Coosa Meth
Submitted / The Outlook The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office seized a sizable amount of meth during a recent arrest.

 Cliff Williams / The Outlook

Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell was working on another criminal case when he seized nearly 30 grams of meth.

Howell and Coosa County chief deputy George Long stumbled into the drugs as they stopped at the Kellyton Dollar General last week.

“We were working a theft case and it was after lunch,” Howell said. “I hadn’t eaten and we stopped in so I could get a snack.”

Howell said they noticed someone passed out in a vehicle in the parking lot of the store. Howell and Long went to work and found Sean Michael Ewbank, 28, of Equality.

“Sheriff Howell tried to wake the person,” court documents state. “He never woke up so Sheriff Howell shook the individual. [Ewbank] then woke up and nodded back off.”

Ewbank was in the driver's seat with the keys to the car in his lap.

Court documents state Ewbank thought he was in Talladega County and did not want to exit his vehicle all while continuing to “nod off.”

After placing handcuffs on Ewbank for public intoxication, 28.9 grams of methamphetamine were located in a cigarette pack in one of Ewbank’s pockets.

Ewbank was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to Alabama law, if Ewbank is found guilty of possession of 28 grams or more of methamphetamine, the minimum sentence is a mandatory three years in prison.

Ewbank was out of the Tallapoosa County Jail on a $5,000 bond he posted in May for a Class D felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.

The Fifth Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office has filed a motion to revoke Ewbank’s bond in Tallapoosa County because of the Coosa County incident.

Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.

