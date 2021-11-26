featured Hunger leads to drug seizure Cliff Williams / The Outlook Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Nov 26, 2021 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Submitted / The Outlook The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office seized a sizable amount of meth during a recent arrest. Cliff Williams / The Outlook Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell was working on another criminal case when he seized nearly 30 grams of meth.Howell and Coosa County chief deputy George Long stumbled into the drugs as they stopped at the Kellyton Dollar General last week.“We were working a theft case and it was after lunch,” Howell said. “I hadn’t eaten and we stopped in so I could get a snack.”Howell said they noticed someone passed out in a vehicle in the parking lot of the store. Howell and Long went to work and found Sean Michael Ewbank, 28, of Equality.“Sheriff Howell tried to wake the person,” court documents state. “He never woke up so Sheriff Howell shook the individual. [Ewbank] then woke up and nodded back off.”Ewbank was in the driver's seat with the keys to the car in his lap.Court documents state Ewbank thought he was in Talladega County and did not want to exit his vehicle all while continuing to “nod off.”After placing handcuffs on Ewbank for public intoxication, 28.9 grams of methamphetamine were located in a cigarette pack in one of Ewbank’s pockets.Ewbank was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.According to Alabama law, if Ewbank is found guilty of possession of 28 grams or more of methamphetamine, the minimum sentence is a mandatory three years in prison.Ewbank was out of the Tallapoosa County Jail on a $5,000 bond he posted in May for a Class D felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.The Fifth Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office has filed a motion to revoke Ewbank’s bond in Tallapoosa County because of the Coosa County incident. Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Michael Howell Sean Michael Ewbank Criminal Law Law Crime George Long Coosa County Methamphetamine Possession Tallapoosa County Cliff Williams Staff Writer Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers. Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Lake Scene Directory CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE SIGN UP HERE FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS Alexander City, AL Postal code Right Now 52° Fair Humidity: 31% Feels Like: 49° Heat Index: 52° Wind: 8 mph Wind Chill: 49° UV Index: 0 Low Sunrise: 06:24:19 AM Sunset: 04:37:38 PM Dew Point: 22° Visibility: 10 mi Today Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 61F. Winds light and variable. UpcomingRadar7 Day Loading Online Poll Are you cheering for Auburn or Alabama during the Iron Bowl? The Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide this Saturday at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. The game will air on CBS. You voted: Auburn Alabama Vote View Results Back