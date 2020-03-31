Beds are still available at Russell Medical but by the signs of the parking lot Sunday night, one would think patients were being stacked in the halls.
But those cars weren’t full of sick people.
Hundreds of people quietly pulled into Russell Medical’s parking lots with one mission in mind: pray for medical workers. It was an event put on from the heart of Julie Blankenship who helped organize the event after seeing other park and pray events held in other communities. Blankenship could hardly speak as cars pulled into the grass and median of U.S. Highway 280 for a few minutes of prayer.
“I’m blown away,” Blankenship said Sunday night before the prayer. “I knew we had an amazing community but this is truly amazing.”
The Alexander City Police Department helped direct traffic and members of the community waved to Russell Medical staff which gathered in second-floor windows of the facility. Russell Medical staff quickly fashioned handwritten signs taping them to the windows thanking all for their support. The moment was not lost on Russell Medical CEO Jim Peace who pulled into the grass between the hospital parking lot and Highway 280.
“This is humbling,” Peace said. “It’s also energizing. It shows the kind of community we are. I can say from the entire Russell Medical staff, ‘Thank you.’”
Retired First Baptist Church of Alexander City associate pastor of music and current Russell Medical chaplain Dr. Skip Lowery led a moment of prayer asking God to look after the staff in this time of the coronavirus crisis.
Blankenship has lived in Alexander City for most of her life. She knows many who work at Russell Medical and her son is marrying a nurse. After the prayer she took another look around.
“This is overwhelming,” said Blankenship, waving to those starting to leave. “I don’t even know half the people here.”
Blankenship was unsure if another “Lite It Up Alexander City” will be held but she hoped the community could put something together for next Sunday.
Blankenship also said it might be a good idea to do something similar for staff and residents of nursing homes because no one can visit residents there. But Blankenship said prayer will eventually get everyone out of this crisis.
“Just keep praying,” she said. “It’s what it’s going to take to get through it all.”