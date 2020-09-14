Human remains were found over the weekend in Coosa County.
According to a press release from the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office, a resident of the Ray community called the sheriff’s office Sunday about possible human remains found on their property.
The deputies arrived just after 11:30 a.m. and immediately dispatched the sheriff, chief deputy and criminal investigators. Upon arrival, the area was secured and investigation began. Investigators processed the scene and confirmed unidentified human remains had been found.
The Coosa County coroner assessed the victim which was later transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.
This case is under investigation.