Set up with a dual purpose in mind to help increase business at Huddle House and also assist community members, Huddle House franchises, including Alexander City’s, have launched Huddle Market.
Co-owner of the local franchise Daniel Yates said Huddle House is essentially offering bulk items for the public to order.
“Some people don’t want to go to the grocery store with them being so filled with people,” Yates said. “And business is a little slower (for us), so we’re selling our stuff straight to the customer.”
Corporate officials brainstormed the idea and asked franchises if they wanted to participate. Yates figured he’d test out the system and see what kind of feedback comes from it.
“I’m going to try it out; if it works, great and if it doesn’t, that’s OK,” he said.
Customers interested in placing an order have to call Huddle House by Saturday, so Yates can place the truck order to come in the following week. Depending on the size of the order, it will likely be Tuesday or Wednesday, he said.
“When the order comes in, we’ll separate out orders, call people, push it out and load it into their cars,” Yates said. “Basically, it’s pretty simple. I’m just trying to get the word out if people want to do it.”
Items mostly come in bulk — such as a 5-pound bag of chicken or bacon, a flat of eggs, a case of sausage patties, toilet paper — and could be an affordable option for some families.
“It’s actually a pretty good deal for some people,” Yates said. “There is no minimum or maximum to an order.”
There are flyers on the Huddle House door, along with posts on the Playhouse Cinemas Facebook page that list the items available for purchase.
“With us, we’re strictly curbside,” Yates said. “We’re not letting anyone in the business, so people that don’t feel comfortable going to the grocery store, this could be an option.”
Other Huddle House locations have had success, Yates said, and while he doesn’t expect it to make a huge splash, the option is out there.
“We’re trying to sell some stuff we have and that helps us and helps (residents) too,” Yates said.