Editor’s Note: In an attempt to better understand different careers and facilitate learning in our communities, The Outlook is endeavoring to write stories and produce videos demonstrating how certain careers impact our daily lives. The series of stories and videos will be identified with “HOW IT WORKS” in the title and tags of the content online. If you have a story idea, email your thoughts to editor@alexcityoutlook.com.
The practice of reducing waste, reusing products or recycling items isn’t a novel idea.
In Alexander City alone, thousands of pounds of material is recycled weekly at the city’s recycling facility located off Railey Road.
The facility collects plastic number one and number two, cardboard, aluminum cans and tin cans.
Previously, the facility was open 24/7. However, later this month the facility will only be open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
James Caldwell, recycling facility manager, said this is due to the fence that will be going around the lot for security purposes. The fence will also in-close the water department, sewer department, lights department and public works department.
Caldwell said in the short term he suspects this may cause a decrease in recyclables they receive because of the amount that is dropped off during the weekends.
“When I leave on Friday, I try to get it as clean as possible. There will be no cardboard over there,” he said. “I come in on Monday mornings, the cardboard is halfway out the parking lot.”
Recycling
Last week, Caldwell logged 10,922 pounds of cardboard that the facility had collected over about a month and half. He said a lot of that cardboard also comes from the schools in Alexander City.
On Tuesdays, Caldwell collects cardboard from Jim Pearson Elementary School and Stephens Elementary School. On Wednesdays, he goes to all the city departments and Radney Elementary School. Then on Thursdays, he goes to Benjamin Russell High School, Alexander City Middle School and Jim Pearson again.
Caldwell has a specific truck and trailer provided by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management to collect these recyclables.
The next main recyclable they receive is plastics. Caldwell said the facility only takes number one and number two plastics.
While they used to take more, such as plastic grocery bags, he said they can only collect what the recycling center, Mount Scrap Material Inc. in Montgomery, will accept.
However, Caldwell said his priority is helping people recycle as much as they can. On an average day, Caldwell will sort through trash bags filled with plastics that people have left. Sometimes they are plastics they accept, other times they are plastics they don’t take.
“If somebody doesn’t know what is what, I tell them to bring it on anyway. I will sort through them, that's my job — like that bag over there, I will pick through every piece of that bag,” Caldwell said.
However, the easiest way to check if a plastic is one the facility takes is to locate the triangle symbol on the item and in the middle of the triangle will have the number of plastic it is.
Caldwell said especially since most of the time people can’t tell based on looking at a container alone. For example, most milk jugs are number two plastics, but there is a brand of milk that uses number one plastics for their jugs.
“I probably do about two bales a week of number ones [plastics]. About every two weeks I will have enough to make a bale of number twos [plastics],” Caldwell said. “About every two weeks I have enough to make a bale of aluminum cans. Tin cans… it takes on average about a month to fill up a box of tin cans. That’s probably the slowest thing we get here.”
The tin cans remain in boxes. However, for the materials that are compressed, Caldwell waits until he has enough to make a bale of the recommended weight for each of the materials.
Once it is formed into a bale, he is able to take the bales straight to the storage area. For plastic and cans, he has to wrap the bale in a saran wrap material so pieces of the recyclables don’t fall out.
Every few weeks, the truck from Mount Scrap comes to the facility to pick up the bales. Caldwell loads them all onto the truck using a forklift.
For the last round he loaded, he had nine bales of cardboard, three bales of aluminum cans, three bales of number two plastics, 13 bales of number one plastics and five boxes of tin cans.
Repairing trash cans
Managing the facility is not the only part of Caldwell’s job. He also does work orders for resident’s trash cans. The same idea applies: if he can fix it, he will — reducing the possible waste.
“We're always looking to try to save stuff where we can,” he said. “It’s part of recycling, constantly using it. So, when possible, we try to save every piece we can.”
Throughout the day, Caldwell will get text alerts on his phone telling him where a repaired trash can is needed. He will take extra lids and a couple of new trash cans in the bed of his truck just in case he can’t fix it.
“Every trashcan is different. There's a lot of old style trash cans that my new lids won't fit,” he said. “So, if I ever get one of those, obviously I can't replace it. So, I have to just give them a new can.”
Caldwell said when he goes out he does see a lot of trash cans that need repairs, but he can’t fix them until the resident has called it in.
The company, GFL Environmental Inc., will resupply the city with trash cans as needed. Caldwell said on average he estimates they get about 25 new trash cans every two to three weeks. The city also has tall cardboard boxes with the GFL logo on them that they put out for recycling purposes during big events like the Christmas parade or Sunfest.
Sometimes Caldwell does get orders to bring someone a new trash can, especially if there’s a new resident in the home because people will take their trash can with them when they move. However, each trash can has a number and it corresponds with a given address.
“That way, potentially, if you got one missing and you found it somewhere else, you'd be able to track it and put it in a system. But, that's the process of what we do,” Caldwell said.
Road kill within city limits
When it comes to opossums or deer on the side of the road, Caldwell also gets the call to go pick those up as long as it is in the city limits and on city property. When he gets the call, he takes a piece of cardboard and lays it in the back of his work truck.
Then he will load up the deceased animal onto the bed and take it back to the facility area. The road kill is then placed in the city’s cremation incinerator. It gets up to 1,500 degrees and burns for five hours. Once he opens it back up, he is able to sweep out the remains to throw away.
Meanwhile, every Tuesday and Friday he goes to Wayside Animal Hospital, Alexander City Veterinary Clinic and Lake Martin Animal Shelter.
Caldwell will collect any of the animals that have been put down and take them to the crematory. He said this is probably one of the hardest parts of his job because he has always been an animal lover.
However, at the end of the day, Caldwell said he can’t complain and he loves his job.
“Several different things sprinkled into my job, but again, I like it that way. I'm constantly moving,” he said. “I get to drive. I get to go to houses. I meet people every day.”
Caldwell has worked for the city since 2015. He started in the sewer department and has been managing the recycling facility for the past year and a half.