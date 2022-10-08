The Alexander City Municipal Complex had a visit from a group of inquisitive third graders Thursday morning.
The students from Veritas Lake Martin Christian School got a quick tour of the mayor’s office, the Lake Martin Resource Association’s display and received gifts from the fire department and police department.
Alexander City Mayor Woody Baird was there at the front door to greet the young guests. The questions started almost immediately.
“Is Woody your real name?” A student asked.
Baird explained his nickname to the students who waited patiently for him to finish so they could ask other questions.
Baird explained several complex ideas to the students, like how government works, what the role of a mayor is and how sewer systems and water treatment facilities work.
“My job is to provide all the services and things that citizens need to live a happy and healthy life,” Baird said.
Baird went on to teach the students about utilities, such as the sewer system and electricity.
“So, how does the sewage get taken out?” A student asked. “How does it work?”
The students, fascinated by the idea of sewage treatment, learned about the process from Baird and were asked if they wanted to see one of the treatment facilities at a later date.
After introductions and a quick civics and engineering lesson, students were show inside the mayor’s office.
They asked questions about commemorative golden shovels from previous groundbreakings.
“What is that?” A student asked. “I know it is a shovel, but what is it for?”
Baird explained that particular golden shovel was a gift from the city’s industry partner at the new graphite plant in Kellyton. Baird even brought out some of the graphite samples the plant will be producing and explained to students about the products importance in electric vehicle production.
Students also asked about the view from the mayor’s office’s windows that overlook the grounds of the old Russell Corporation’s main office. Students particularly were interested in the pond and a large concrete structure used to house an old part of an obsolete air conditioning system.
A parent chaperone inquired about the framed documents highlighting Baird’s service in the Army Special Forces.
Baird explained a little about his role as a medic in his unit.
Before the field trip continued, students received a surprise visit from some members of the Alexander City Fire Department. They were gifted red firefighter hats and firefighter badge stickers.
After the fire department visitors left, the teaching moments continued.
To aid in a lesson on keeping Lake Martin clean, John Thompson, president of Lake Martin Resource Association (LMRA) who was along for the tour, took time to explain the cleanup effort LMRA organizes each year and how the group has helped remove over 160 tons of trash from the lake.
Every year, LMRA organizes between 400-500 volunteers to cleanup on and around Lake Martin. The annual cleanup has been going strong for decades.
Thompson taught the students about the cleanup effort, the manpower involved in removing rubbish from the water, how the trash landed in Lake Martin and what sort of impacts a dirty water source could have.
“Can anyone tell me how tires end up in Lake Martin?” Thompson asked.
Several students guessed from car accidents or blowouts, but Thompson explained that they ended up in the water on purpose, and not for malicious intents.
“Tires were actually used for decades as a habitat for fish,” Thompson said. “Before people had all of the boat lifts we are used to now, they stacked used tires under their boats. So, when the water levels changed, the boats would go down with the water and sit on the tires. Catfish used the tires for their habitats, they would go in and lay their eggs in the grooves inside. We didn’t know back then how the tires were dangerous.”
The students, who had just recently learned about chemicals used in tires, told Thompson about the dangerous chemicals. Thompson agreed with the students and shared more information on the cleanup effort.
Thompson, who describes himself as someone who is passionate about the environment, hopes the students will keep their lessons in mind and pick up trash when they see it and he hopes the students will be involved in the upcoming cleanup.
The annual cleanup is Friday and Saturday, November 4 and 5. This year’s effort will once again be focused on littered shorelines, as well as roadsides leading to public boat ramps. Additional efforts will be made to get neighborhoods throughout the Lake Martin community involved.
Supplies will be made available and volunteers who deliver bagged trash or items to the dumpsters that have been retrieved from the shoreline of Lake Martin, adjacent roadsides or neighborhoods in the Lake Martin Community will receive a custom designed tee shirt featuring artwork from the “Renew our Rivers” art contest held annually at Stephens School.
“We have had some great volunteers who dedicate themselves to cleaning up the lake,” Thompson said. “We ask people to report large areas of trash to us but what has ended up happening is they just clean it up themselves instead of reporting, which is great.”
For more information on LMRA or the annual cleanup, contact John Thompson at 1942jthompson420@gmail.com.