Senator Clyde Chambliss, Jr. and Representative Ed Oliver were both re-elected to their positions Tuesday. With Chambliss securing 99.07 percent of the vote and Oliver securing 98.96 percent. Both Chambliss and Oliver were unopposed.
Chambliss has held the Alabama Senate seat for District 30 since 2014 and Oliver has held the Alabama House of Representatives seat for District 81 since 2018.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett, also unopposed, garnered 99.07 percent of votes cast. Abbett was first elected sheriff in 1994.
Unopposed Mike Segrest was elected to the office of District Attorney for the 5th Judicial Circuit, which is comprised of Chambers, Macon, Randolph, and Tallapoosa counties, with 99.04 percent of the votes.
The only opposed local race for Tallapoosa County was the race for State Senate District 27. Political newcomer and Democrat Sherri Reese challenged Republican Jay Hovey who barely beat out Tom Whatley in the primary elections earlier this year.
Hovey won the seat with 81.41 percent of the votes, compared to Reese’s 18.47 percent.
T.C. Coley, Jr., Steve Robinson, John McKelvey, Emma Thweatt and George Carleton, Jr. all won their unopposed races for Tallapoosa County Commission seats with 97.39 percent, 99.35 percent, 99.03 percent, 95.91 percent and 98.90 percent of the votes, respectively.
Mike Knox also faced no opposition in the election for Tallapoosa County Coroner. Knox brought in 99.30 percent of the votes.
Michael Carter and Carla Talton ran unopposed in their races for Tallapoosa County Board of Education seats. Carter secured 98.96 percent of the votes and Talton secured 99.46 percent.
Citizens in Tallapoosa County overwhelming voted yes on all proposed statewide amendments.
Coosa County Races
In the race for Coosa County Sheriff, Republican Michael Howell was overwhelmingly re-elected with 84.15 percent of the vote, compared to Independent challenger Joshua Jones with 15.43 percent of the vote.
Coosa County Commission will have a newcomer this time around. Democrat Brandon Davis beat Ken Whitehead for his seat serving District 3. Davis secured 56.40 percent of the votes and Whitehead gathered 43.60 percent.
The only other opposed race for commission came with the race for Coosa County Commission District 1. Republican John R. Forbus was elected with 71.30 percent of the votes and Independent challenger Jerry Sewell collected 28.40 percent.
Bertha Kelly-McElrath was unopposed, as was Ronnie Joiner and Lamar Daugherty in their races for Coosa County Commission, Kelly-McElrath gathered 95.54 percent of the votes, Joiner gathered 98.15 percent and Daugherty gathered 99.36 percent.
Statewide Races
Voters in Tallapoosa County voted in favor of re-electing Governor Kay Ivey, with 76.97 percent of the votes in the county going to the incumbent candidate and 20.25 percent going to Democratic challenger Yolanda Flowers. James “Jimmy” Blake of the Libertarian party gathered 2.21 percent of the votes in the county.
Will Ainsworth was favored in Tallapoosa County as well, gathering 91.54 percent of the votes in the race for Lieutenant Governor and Ruth Page-Nelson gathering 8.15 percent.
Katie Britt also found favor in Tallapoosa County. Britt garnered 76.82 percent of the votes in the race for State Senate, compared to Will Boyd with 21.46 percent and John Sophocleus 1.57 percent.
Incumbent Mike Rogers picked up 76.45 percent of the votes in the race for US Representative for the 3rd Congressional District, compared to Lin Veasey with 20.83 percent, Thomas “SickOfDC” Casson with 1.03 percent and Douglas A. Bell with 1.65 percent.
The race for Attorney General favored Steve Marshall. The Republican candidate gathered 77.91 percent of the votes, whereas Democratic challenger Wendell Major gained 22.02 percent.