election vote poll

Area municipal runoff elections are today. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

 File / The Outlook

Senator Clyde Chambliss, Jr. and Representative Ed Oliver were both re-elected to their positions Tuesday. With Chambliss securing 99.07 percent of the vote and Oliver securing 98.96 percent. Both Chambliss and Oliver were unopposed.

Hovey (copy)
Buy Now

Auburn City Councilman and Republican State Senate District 27 candidate Jay Hovey speaks at the Lake Martin Dadeville Area Chamber of Commerce quarterly meeting Tuesday.

Kaitlin Fleming is the managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach Kaitlin, email kaitlin.fleming@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you