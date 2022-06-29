Cliff Williams / The Outlook Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett opens a box with a provisional ballot during last month's canvassing to certify the primary election. Eleven of 15 provisional ballots were accepted. One of the provisional ballots rejected was from Patsy Kenney who said she registered to vote.
While the Alabama Republican Party has said the outcome of the Alabama Senate District 27 will be settled by coin toss, Jay Hovey wants the party to look at the election again based on new evidence.
“I have not agreed to a date for a coin flip,” Hovey said. “We filed a motion for a rehearing based on new evidence released by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency not known to either party until after the hearing.”
The state Republican party steering committee made a determination to count a previously uncounted provisional ballot from Tallapoosa County. Afterwards, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) issued a statement saying it never registered Patsy Kenney to vote because her driver’s license application was incomplete.
Hovey believes the new evidence would change the committee’s decision.
“On rehearing, the Committee should find that the provisional ballot in question was not due to be counted and Hovey’s one-vote victory certified by the [party] chairman in the Senate District 27 primary election should be accepted as correct,” the motion states.
The motion restates what ALEA said in its statement about Kenney not completing the driver’s license application due to vision deficits and didn’t sign a voter registration declaration.
Hovey said he has not heard from party officials if there will be another hearing. By state law the party must deliver a name to represent the Republican Party in the race for Senate District 27 to the Secretary of State by July 6 to be on the ballot for the November general election.
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.