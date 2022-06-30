If a coin flip occurs to decide the Alabama Republican Primary race between Jay Hovey and Tom Whatley, it will wait. First Hovey will get to argue a vote is illegal based on new information from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).
The Alabama Republican Party has granted a motion for rehearing in the election contest between Hovey and Whatley for Senate District 27.
Hovey filed the request for a re-hearing earlier this week after ALEA released a statement about the Motor Voter registration attempt of a voter who cast a provisional ballot. The ballot was first disregarded by elections officials because the voter wasn’t registered to vote, but allowed to be counted by the party at a hearing Saturday.
“Election security and making sure that every vote is counted properly is of paramount importance to the Alabama Republican Party,” the Alabama Republican Party said in a release. “The ALGOP will release additional information once the committee has reached a decision.”
If the party rules in favor of Hovey, there will be no coin flip as Hovey will by one vote. If the re-hearing changes nothing there will be a coin flip.
Either way, state law requires the party to deliver to the Alabama Secretary of State the name of the candidate that should be on the ballot by July 6.
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.