A partisan bill banning the instruction of "divisive concepts," such as that the United States is "inherently racist or sexist" or that someone should accept "guilt, complicity or a need to work harder" because of their race or sex, passed 65-32 by the Alabama House of Representatives Thursday.
The largely Democratic opposition included four Republican votes. The bill now heads to the senate.
House Bill 312, sponsored by Rep. Ed Oliver (R-Dadeville) and 37 other republicans, would ban the instruction of certain concepts not just in public schools, colleges and universities, but all state agencies and municipalities, and would allow employers to discipline or fire anyone who violates it. The bill does not explicitly name critical race theory, but Oliver has described such "methodologies and ideologies" as its target. HB312 and its senate counterpart, sponsored by Sen. Will Barfoot (R-Pike Road), dominated out of a handful of such bills introduced in 2022 by combining elements of all three of them.
Both the house and senate versions passed a bipartisan amendment specifying that the bill would not pertain to the teaching of history. On Wednesday, Oliver told The Outlook he and Barfoot were meeting with the NAACP to discuss the amendment and that he was "inclined to accept it."
A group of Dadeville High School students, guests of Oliver, were present in the gallery for a portion of the debate.
Describing his bill in the simplest terms, "it is to keep people from teaching our kids to hate America and each other," Oliver said on the house floor Thursday
Rep. Chris England (D-Tuscaloosa) called the bill "disingenuous" and the "poster child" of prior restraint. England asked Oliver to acknowledge that there was a gender pay gap, and Oliver said he'd "seen it." According to England, HB312 would prohibit such an acknowledgement.
"That's a fact," England said. "That's a verifiable fact. Your bill prohibits a teacher from telling a young lady a verifiable fact that she's going to have to work harder to make the same as her male counterpart."
Rep. Mike Ball, (R-Madison), HB312's most vocal Republican critic, read a letter from his constituent likening the bill's intent to that of the former Soviet Union, creating "a country paralyzed by its own propaganda."
House Bill 312 stalled briefly in the House State Government Committee last week, but advanced Tuesday with an amendment that would remove the last two "divisive concepts" and specify that any disciplinary action remains subject to the "relevant policies" established by the school or state agency. Ball was absent during the vote.
Oliver explained the last two concepts, relating to meritocracy being racist, and that slavery and racism are anything but "deviations from, betrayals of, or failures to live up to the founding principles of the United States," were removed because "I can't prove that, and other people might disagree." However, the amendment did not omit the concept about accepting a need to work harder because of ones race or sex.
The bill now awaits consideration by the senate.