A home was reduced to toothpicks and individual bricks after a Monday afternoon explosion.
Just after 3 p.m. the Alexander City Fire Department responded to a call on Highway 22 just in Coosa County. Debris from walls and the roof of the home were scattered upto 100 yards away.
“I haven’t seen anything like this in 25 years,” Alexander City Fire Department chief Reese McAlister said.
The home had a “For Sale” sign at the road and people on the scene commented about looking at the home to purchase in the last few weeks.
One bystander said he had just passed the home and it was fine. A friend came by five minutes later and the house was destroyed. The explosion rocked a nearby industrial park and was felt by employees inside working at AmTech and Sigma.
The ignition point appears to be near the front door where firefighters extinguished a small blaze. All debris went away from the area of the small blaze. The home’s propane tank was behind the home and still intact. Firefighters also extinguished a piece of roofing some 50 yards from the home.
Insulation, tar paper, asphalt shingles, pieces of windows were strewn throughout the yard of the home. Insulation and roofing material were 60 feet up in nearby trees.
McAlister said no one was at home and that the explosion will be investigated by the Alabama State Fire Marshal.