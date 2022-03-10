An Alabama house bill banning the instruction of "divisive concepts," such as that the United States is "inherently racist or sexist" or that someone should accept "guilt, complicity or a need to work harder" because of their race, was effectively tabled Wednesday as lawmakers spent 35 minutes questioning its sponsor, Rep. Ed Oliver (R-Dadeville).
The House State Government Committee voted to carry over House Bill 312, delaying its advance to the house floor. Oliver told The Outlook he still expects it to receive a favorable report.
HB312, backed by 37 other republican representatives, would ban the instruction of certain concepts not just in public schools, colleges and universities, but all state agencies and municipalities, and would allow employers to discipline or fire anyone who violates it. The bill does not explicitly name critical race theory, but Oliver has described such "methodologies and ideologies" as its target.
The bill has been tweaked since its first committee reading; on Wednesday, Oliver committed to an amendment that would omit the last two banned concepts, that "meritocracy or traits such as a hard work ethic are racist or sexist," and that slavery and racism are anything but "deviations from, betrayals of, or failures to live up to the founding principles of the United States."
According to Oliver, the amendment to cut items J and K came at the urging of several people in the last two weeks."Those are two things that are not provable," he said of the concepts he chose to omit.
Opponents of the bill, however, argue it contains a hidden agenda, and will scare teachers into self-censorship.
"I just feel that there's something that is being hidden, that you don't want to be told," Rep. Rolanda Hollis (D-Birmingham) said Wednesday. "Is it the brutality of slavery, the difference between the house slave and the field slave and the brutality that they had to go through?"
Oliver said he was trying to protect students from "compelled speech," leading Hollis to ask who students are being protected from.
"Any number of groups. You have communists, you have socialists," Oliver said. He gave an example of the kind of instruction that would be prevented, in which "a teacher tells some little kid — in the roughest way I know to say it — that he should be a Marxist... I don't believe that. I don't want my children to believe that."
Hollis said his example was not convincing, because "that's not what your bill is saying, sir."
Despite critical race theory being cited as an Alabama Republican Party agenda, HB312 drew at least one GOP critic. Rep. Mike Ball (R-Madison) harkened back to a comment made by his colleague, Rep. John Rogers (D-Birmingham) at the previous hearing, that he could "tell what a bill's going to do just by looking at the sponsors."
"At first, when he spoke, it rubbed me the wrong way, and then I thought about it," Ball said. "And the fact is, a bill like this needs to be bipartisan. It has to be bipartisan to do what it's supposed to do. [Otherwise], it will backfire, because you can't address a spiritual problem with a political solution."
Ball said he did not disagree with its intent, describing HB 312 as having "very, very good ideas that should be encouraged. But they should not be compelled under force of law."
Committee chair Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile) called for a motion, and was met with tense silence. A slight movement of Rep. Brett Easterbrook's (R-Fruitdale) hand, interpreted by Pringle as a motion to advance the bill, prompted a brief dispute over whether Pringle was priming a vote. Before Oliver’s bill, Pringle sponsored his own bill to ban critical race theory.
Easterbrook asked to speak.
"I do not see one word about teaching history — they get the good, the bad, the ugly," he said, the first committee member to defend HB312 Wednesday. "I do not see one word."
The indeterminate motion was defeated by Rogers’ counter motion, however, to carry the bill over, leaving the "divisive concepts" ban in limbo. The motion passed without objection.
"It's a caucus bill, we'll work through it," Oliver said Thursday. "And we're not trying to shove it down anybody's throat, we're trying to get consensus."
An identical senate bill sponsored by Sen. Will Barfoot (R-Pike Road) passed through committee earlier this week and now heads to Alabama State Senate for consideration.