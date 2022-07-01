Cliff Williams / The Outlook The team from Gilbertown came from north of Mobile to play. Depending on the day of the tournament, the group had between 60 and 80 people including players, coaches, parents and other family in attendance in Alexander City. The team stayed overnight in Auburn.
Alexander City was covered in guests from all over the state this past weekend.
Harselle, Thomasville, Gilbertville, Decatur, Daphne, Dempolis, Madison, West Mobile, Monrovia and more were represented by youth softball teams in state tournaments at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex. One thing stood out to the 67 teams with numerous players, coaches and family in tow.
“They loved our community,” Alexander City Parks and Recreation Director Sonny Wilson said. “We received a ton of compliments. They continuously bragged about how nice everyone from the elected officials, gas station, restaurants, bars, hotels and people they met on the street treated them. This may seem small to some but it meant the world to these teams.”
The tournament could have been as large as 97 teams.
“We couldn’t find enough housing,” Wilson said. “We had teams staying in Alex City, Sylacauga, Auburn and Montgomery.”
Tyler Sellers is a coach with a team from Gilbertown.
“We are staying in Auburn,” Sellers said. “We have between 60 and 80 people here depending on the day.”
Sellers said his team played a game at 8 a.m. Friday and played again at nearly 7 p.m. His team stayed at the ballpark.
“If the hotel was closer, we would likely relax there a little bit during the day,” Sellers said.
Other teams faced the same issues — traveling an hour or more to find a hotel for the three day tournament.
Wilson said the long days at the ballpark had some teams wanting restaurants to stay open past 9 p.m. Wilson said additional ballfields would ease some of the issues of long days and allow more teams to participate.
Even with long days and travel to hotels, Wilson said organizers of the tournament have committed to coming back to Alexander City the next two years with the tournament.
Wilson said the Holiday Inn Express that is coming to town will help. Wilson said business owners have spoken to him about how successful things have been with 67 teams coming into town. The extra spending by visitors means more revenue for city and county governments through sales tax and lodging tax. It’s revenue that supports education, the Sportplex and providing services for citizens.
“I have spoken to a few business owners and they saw a huge increase in business the last few days,” Wilson said. “Alex City is a prime location being in central Alabama. Hopefully we can address these issues as a community and bring more and more visitors. It will benefit our small town.”
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.