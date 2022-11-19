Hospital staff honored with dedication

A surprise guest visited Russell Medical Center staff Thursday.
Mayor Woody Baird addressed hospital staff earlier this week, and delivered a proclamation honoring National Nurse Practitioners Week, which is observed from November 13-19. The annual appreciation holiday recognizes healthcare workers nationwide within the nursing profession.
For Alexander City, Baird officially acknowledged the national awareness week with a city proclamation before praising 27 local nurse practitioners (NP) for their service.
“The City of Alexander City is proud to recognize and honor the service of NPs to our state. Be resolved, therefore, that I Mayor Woody hereby do declare November 13-19, 2022 National Nurse Practitioners Week in recognition of the countless contributions NPs have made and will continue to make on behalf of the health and well-being of our citizens in our state,” Baird said as he read the proclamation in part.
Marketing manager for Russell Medical, Susan Foy, noted the honor as well-deserved, and described the hospital's nurses as instrumental in providing regional healthcare.
“They are vital for our hospital operations and so we wanted to extend our appreciation to them this week,” Foy said.
Foy added that Russell Medical nurses operate in countless departments throughout the medical center, with all both administering health care and assisting medical staff.
Among the hospital staff present that received the dedication included nurse practitioners Robbie Haynie, CRNP, Angela Klinkhammer, CRNP and Andrea Stewart-Adams, CRNP.
The Outlook is seeking Alexander City's least favorite Thanksgiving food for a festive Thanksgiving story. Poll closes Nov. 21 by 5 p.m.
You voted:
Support Local Journalism
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.
Stay informed with our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.