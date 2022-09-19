Dadeville residents love local educators. So much so, that many gave special gifts to area teachers this school year.
The 2nd AnnualTeachers Appreciation Luncheon occured at Horseshoe Bend School on Saturday, September 10.
Volunteers from Beulah Baptist Church began planning this event last year and their hard work and dedication paid off. The group raised more than $6,000 in door prizes to deliver to teachers. These donations came from a long list of sponsors from around the area.
The festivities began with lunch and a musical presentation by family-duo Virginia Waldrip and John Waldrip. Over 100 teachers enjoyed lunch at tables displayed with school-themed decorations.
Dottie Carnes helped organize the teacherappreciation party, and has done so for the last 13 years, with the tradition first launching in Reeltown and now expanding to Horseshoe Bend.Following lunch, Carnes spoke, expressing her hopes that the tradition continues to inspire educators all across Tallapoosa County.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
“My dream is for every teacher in Tallapoosa County to feel loved and appreciated,” Carnes said.
Sharon Moore spoke next as the special guest, reminding the teachers of the value they bring to children’s lives everyday even amid their profession’s occasional challenges.
“You are a hero. You have the privilege of changing the lives of your students. You may be the only person in their lives that truly cares about them,” Moore said “They need your love and encouragement. Stay the course, and fight the good fight.”
Door prizes were then distributed to teachers, with many receiving everything from gift cards to school supply bags.
Overall, it was a joyous day to be a teacher at Horseshoe Bend School, and a day where their service did not go unnoticed.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.
Stay informed with our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.