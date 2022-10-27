An outbreak of the flu continues to interfere with in-person learning throughout Tallapoosa County.
Horseshoe Bend Schoolwill transition to temporary remote learning Friday, Oct. 28, amid risingflu cases countywide, according to school officials.
Casey Davis, deputy superintendent for Tallapoosa County Schools, said in a statement Thursday that the decision follows an increase in flu-related absences at the school.
“Due to the increased number of flu-related absences,Horseshoe Bend School will be virtual on Friday. This will allow our custodial staff to deep clean and sanitize the building,” Davis said.
Davis notedHorseshoe Bend School is currently the only school within the Tallapoosa County School System that will transition to temporary remote learning at this time.Sanitation staff will disinfect the campus throughout Friday as a measureto minimize the spread of the virus and to keep families safe, according to school officials.
County education leaders began monitoring flu cases earlier this week within the school district, according to an announcement Tuesday. School officials at the time described the situation as fluid, and urgedfamilies to be prepared in the event the school system had to resort to a virtual setting.
With this announcement, both school systems in Tallapoosa County have faced classroom disruptions from a seasonaloutbreak of the flu,as Alexander City Schools shifted to virtual learning both Tuesday and Wednesday after city schools reported that nearly 20 percent of students were absent due to the flu.
According to Davis, studentswill return to classroom instruction Monday, Oct. 31. All extracurricular activities will proceed as planned.
