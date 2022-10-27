Horseshoe Bend switches to virtual learning temporarily

Horseshoe Bend School will transition to temporary remote learning Friday, Oct. 28, amid rising flu cases countywide, according to school officials. 

 File / The Outlook

An outbreak of the flu continues to interfere with in-person learning throughout Tallapoosa County. 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you