New Site’s Horseshoe Bend School dismissed students at noon Wednesday due to a rupture in the main water line occurring sometime after classes began, Tallapoosa County Schools announced in a text alert Wednesday morning.
The rupture was the result of ongoing construction at Horseshoe Bend School, director of student services and public relations Casey Davis said.
“They were doing some digging up there and they cut the side of (the water line) is my understanding,” he said.
Tallapoosa County Schools was alerted of the issue just before 10 a.m. and sent out the alert at 11:28 a.m. after deciding it was “unable to make this repair promptly,” the text said.
Davis said the issue will likely be fixed by Wednesday afternoon.
“The main issue we run into with having to dismiss school is with it being the main water line,” he said. “You have to shut off all water to the school.”
Without water, students and staff would be unable to use the bathrooms or wash hands which is especially important during the coronavirus pandemic, Davis said.
Tallapoosa County Schools apologizes for the inconvenience of having to make sudden arrangements.
“That’s always a hard thing, having to do it so quickly, but you’ve got to do what’s in the best interest of our students and staff,” Davis said.