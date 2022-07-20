A Horseshoe Bend sophomore won a cybersecurity award in June as part of a summer camp program at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.
Dadeville local Kole Evers was given recognition for his team leadership skills during Cybersecurity Camp, a week-long training program that trains America’s next generation of cybersecurity experts.
Trainees learn various topics related to digital security, including safeguarding professional networks, ethics and responsibilities of personal data security, and the challenge of an ever-expanding internet.
During the camp, children ages 12-18 delve into the world of cyber technologies through hands-on learning with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The program is hosted in partnership with Space Camp, which,since 1982, has trained students of all ages as astronauts.
Evers led a three-person team during the camp’s cybersecurity competition, winning a certificate and a space-center patch.
Phil Evers, Kole’s grandfather, has been helping fund his grandson’s trips to Space Camp for the last three summers, beginning in 2019. Phil first discovered the camp several years ago after visiting the space center’s museum with his grandchildren.
“We'd go up and see the museum every year, and in the third year, I saw a sign about Space Camp and I said, ‘well what is this?’ And then I found out more about the camp,” he said.
Ever since, Phil has been helping send his five grandchildren to Huntsville’s rocket center, which offers four summer camps in areas ranging robotics, cybersecurity and aviation.
“Anything I can expose them to, I try to do. They run into a whole lot of folks up there from all over the world. Being grandparents, we're proud that [Kole] got that [award],” Phil said.
Overall, Kole described the camp as an enjoyable experience.
“It was a good experience. We all got to work together and I was excited to do it,” Kole said.
