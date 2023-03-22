Smoke could be seen rising from the Alex City shopping center Wednesday afternoon as Alexander City firefighters responded to a vehicle fire.
Connor Sanders, 17, said he had been driving his family truck home from work Wednesday when he noticed smoke began billowing from the vehicle.
“Smoke was coming out of all the vents so I rolled all the windows down, and I looked under to check the fan motor for the air conditioning and heat and fire was just dripping under the dash,” he said. “It caught the floorboard on fire.”
He said he then parked his truck in the parking lot of the Alex City shopping center, exited the vehicle and promptly called 911.
Alexander City police and fire departments responded to the call in addition to the Tallapoosa County’s Sheriff’s Office. Fire deputy chief Jeremy Spears said his department has yet to determine a cause of the vehicle fire, which is still under investigation.
The fire engulfed much of the vehicle and firefighters on the scene were observed spraying the truck with a water hose. For Sanders, he is just glad to have escaped the fire safely.
“I am just glad it didn’t come to my side,” Sanders said. “I tried to put it out but it was just too much.”
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.
Stay informed with our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.