Felicia Williams is no stranger to Family and Consumer Science.
For more than 20 years Williams has been teaching family and consumer science and helping students through Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) to state and national awards. To recognize her efforts, the Alabama Association of Teachers of Family and Consumer Science (AATFCS) honored Williams with two awards.
Williams received the AATFCS Distinguished Service Award and a Lifetime Achievement Award, both state awards.
Williams was also awarded the 2020 National Association of Teachers of Family and Consumer Science (NATFCS) Distinguished Service Award. The Distinguished Service Award recognizes a member of National Association Teachers of Family and Consumer Science (NATFCS), Association of Career and Technical Education (ACTE), AATFACS, and ALACTE, of at least 10 years, for outstanding service to Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) Education and professional contributions beyond the traditional expectation of duties assumed. Along with the national award, Williams receives a lifetime membership to NATFCS.
The AATFCS also presented Williams with a Lifetime Achievement Award. The state award recognizes Career and Technical Education (CTE) professionals for their leadership on behalf of Alabama Association for Career Technical Education (ALACTE), their innovations in CTE and their contributions to the field over an extended period of time. Candidates for this award are scored on Leadership in ALACTE (local, state, region, or national level, innovations in CTE across their professional careers, and contributions to the CTE field and greater CTE community. Williams will now advance to the ACTE Region II competition next Fall.
Williams has served in various officer and committee positions over the last 20 years in AATFCS, ALACTE, NATFCS, and ACTE, which are all professional organizations. She currently serves as AATFCS past-president. Williams is a Family and Consumer Sciences Teacher and FCCLA Adviser at Horseshoe Bend School.
At Horseshoe Bend, Williams’ students have been honored for 20 years by the same organizations.
The awards were presented to Williams at Horseshoe Bend instead of the state conference that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Williams’ students are also active. Recently they have modified their programs to still serve the community despite the pandemic.
With student gatherings prohibited, Horseshoe Bend students didn’t have their annual FCCLA Pink and Teal Fashion Show. Instead, the students amplified their efforts in Boo-gram sales as a fundraiser for Tallapoosa Caring REFUGE. Students also collected items to donate to nursing home residents for a Christmas project.